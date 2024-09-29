Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: 2x SAMSUNG 2TB 990 EVO, 2x Lexar 2TB NM790
I will leave it up to you to do research on the specs for your requirements but I have 4 new SSD's from Amazon I purchased to use up giftcard credit I had onsite. This is not reselling for profit, want to clear giftcard value off my account, happy to disclose my costs to mods if required that they are above the sale price.

 

SAMSUNG 990 EVO SSD 2TB, PCIe 5.0 x2 M.2 2280, Speeds Up-to 5,000MB/s, Upgrade Storage for PC/Laptops, HMB Technology and Intelligent Turbowrite (MZ-V9E2T0B/AM)

 

Lexar 2TB NM790 SSD PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Drive, Up to 7400/6500 MB/s Read/Write, Compatible with PS5, for Gamers and Creators, Black (LNM790X002T-RNNNU)

 

Samsung purchased on Amazon AU(via Amazon US) and Lexar on Amazon US. Can provide copy of the Amazon receipt but personally I would treat the SSD's as no warranty as international warranty claims are a bit iffy at the best of times if they accept claims, requiring return to the source country(US) and return shipping costs paid by you. I will cover DOA up until Oct 20th as thats the period Amazon gives me for returns.

 

 

 

2x Samsung $420 shipped

 

2x Lexar $430 shipped

 

 

Can also sort out single unit prices at slightly higher than half the above prices due to shipping cost. Plenty of trade history here, modded gpforums BST for about a decade too under another username. 

Also have 2x WD 2TB SN850X with Heatsinks coming early next month via Amazon US but not in my hands yet, priced closer to $480 iirc but have to double check what I paid.

 
 
 
 

^^available $470 shipped for both/$235 shipped each

1x990evo remaining for $215 shipped non RD

 

2x NM790 $420 for both or $215 shipped each non RD

 

2x SN850X $470/$235 each



Samsung/Lexar $208 each,  SN850X $220. 

I'll take the SN850X. Will send a PM to arrange payment etc...

I'll DM you about the remaining

lexar/samsung/sn850 pending sale(will update if available again)

 

1x sn850x remaining $220 shipped

