Hi all,

Before I order one, I am looking for a 3 PIN XLR Male to Female adaptor.

Something like this.

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/music-instruments/pa-pro-audio-dj-equipment/other/listing/4937057624

If anyone has one kicking around that they no longer want let me know.

This is not for an audio project so an extension cable is not going to work.

The is for a wheelchair LED Lamp but it wont fit in the wheelchair.

https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/204840287672?chn=ps&_ul=AU&_trkparms=ispr%3D1&amdata=enc%3A1TDGL_dFeTMyVi_VbO4oczA47&norover=1&mkevt=1&mkrid=705-172120-988740-8&mkcid=2&itemid=204840287672&targetid=325425753764&device=c&mktype=pla&googleloc=9121868&poi=&campaignid=21479729684&mkgroupid=163598879926&rlsatarget=pla-325425753764&abcId=9484450&merchantid=548726343&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjw3vO3BhCqARIsAEWblcCgwQFomGVP4Gl2XRRFvrJ4BpFy0V2QmwIho6sX8eOifh2LD6ATU_saAjGREALw_wcB

Cheers

John