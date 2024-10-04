Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Lizard1977

2027 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#317308 4-Oct-2024 10:02
I've had the occasional dabble with VR (a Samsung headset that you plug a phone into, the HTC Vive at the local VR place), but I'm curious to have a bit more of a play.  I have some annual leave coming up, and was looking to hire a VR headset for 3 days.  The Quest 2 seems to go for about $85 for 3 nights, plus shipping of around $34.  That seemed fine to me, but then I got to wondering - is there someone local (Palmerston North) who has one they don't use very much, who was happy to loan me theirs for a few days.  Or maybe, the cost of buying a second-hand one from a GZer would be worth it?  I've no idea how much a used Quest 2 headset runs for...

LostBoyNZ
574 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3292854 4-Oct-2024 11:16
https://www.trademe.co.nz/Browse/AdvancedSearch.aspx can be a good way to see what items have sold for lately, as it lets you search expired auctions. I'd imagine the price of used Quest 2 will drop a bit later month as the new Quest 3s is released (a hybrid of Quest 3 and Quest 2).

 

If someone local can loan you theirs that's certainly a great way to try VR yes, but if you do have any questions about renting, feel free to ask me anytime :) One advantage to renting is I've purchased around $1,700 worth of games for the headset, so it gives you a massive array of experiences to try. I can also send you a full list of everything if you like.




Lizard1977

2027 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3292862 4-Oct-2024 11:53
Thanks for that.  I'm looking to try it for myself but my two daughters (7 and 10) also love the VR roller coasters at TimeZone (and my youngest loves the VR motorbikes too).  If I rented a headset I know my kids would want to give it a try too.  How well does the Quest 2/3 fit younger heads?

LostBoyNZ
574 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3292867 4-Oct-2024 12:06
Ah 7 to 10 year olds should fit no problem. Towards 5 year olds sometimes it may not fit tightly but some padding like a hoodie often works well in that case.

But I'm confident your kids will fit it well :)

I've also included Epic Roller Coasters along with many of the DLC purchased for extra coasters.

With young kids it's good to ensure they take regular breaks though too. VR is still pretty new but possibly consistent use over a long period could affect the development of their eyes. Meta themselves say it's safe for 10 and above, but I still think it's good to be cautious and take regular breaks.




Stu1
1682 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3293046 4-Oct-2024 16:41
Lizard1977:

 

Thanks for that.  I'm looking to try it for myself but my two daughters (7 and 10) also love the VR roller coasters at TimeZone (and my youngest loves the VR motorbikes too).  If I rented a headset I know my kids would want to give it a try too.  How well does the Quest 2/3 fit younger heads?

 

 

Have a 11 and 13 year old fits really well. Quest 2 is great the roller coaster apps are fun

