Lizard1977:

I've had the occasional dabble with VR (a Samsung headset that you plug a phone into, the HTC Vive at the local VR place), but I'm curious to have a bit more of a play. I have some annual leave coming up, and was looking to hire a VR headset for 3 days. The Quest 2 seems to go for about $85 for 3 nights, plus shipping of around $34. That seemed fine to me, but then I got to wondering - is there someone local (Palmerston North) who has one they don't use very much, who was happy to loan me theirs for a few days. Or maybe, the cost of buying a second-hand one from a GZer would be worth it? I've no idea how much a used Quest 2 headset runs for...