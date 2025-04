Bought this off a fellow Geekzoner a while back. Unfortunately it's not getting used as much as I thought.

No faults or damages of any kind.

Detailed specs can be found here: https://www.dji.com/nz/support/product/mavic-mini

Sale includes: Carry case, Drone, Controller, Cables for micro usb/lightning and a micro usb to usb c adapter, power adapter, drone case/holder.

Looking for $300 ono plus shipping if outside of Auckland.

Will add some photos later tonight.