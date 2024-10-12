$600

Pickup in Grafton, no shipping or delivery possible.

Retired my ebike after getting a new one more appropriate for lugging around the little one. Nice comfortable upright riding position, 700c wheels.

Runs as it should, especially electric components and lights.

Price reflects the overall condition and age, but it's a functional bosch ebike with lots of new (12 months) parts.

Have keys for battery and frame lock (including abus card for the battery key for getting matching keys made).

Two chargers are included.

Has ~12000km on it, but have replaced the following in the last 12 months:

Bosch Intuvia Display

Bosch Intuvia Controller (+/-/Info buttons)

Magura HS33 Hydraulic Rim Brakes + Levers front and rear (originally had HS11)

Front Fork

Front Wheel

Front Light

Alfine 8 trigger shifter (instead of twist shifter)

Handlebars

Abus wheel lock (most chonkiest) and chain

Rear Rack

Saddle

The battery was getting me about 35-40km from Grafton to Wynyard quarter and back, with a toddler on the back for about 60% of the trips, so plenty in there still.

Needs:

Grips

(probably) a new seatpost - saddle mount bolts are stripped

new brake pads

tune up and TLC

Also includes, if you wish, another 700c wheel that was intended for a "one day" rear wheel rebuild if you want it (hub is great, but wear on rear breaking surface



















