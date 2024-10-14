Rosewill RSV-L4500 4U Rackmount Server Chassis with 15 Internal Bays

Comes in well loved used condition, as is in the attached photos.

No fans - threw away those originally supplied as advised, and have repurposed the fans I had installed elsewhere.

Weighs over 15kg so really would prefer pickup from Mairangi Bay, Auckland 0630.

$750 ono

Specs and website;

https://www.rosewill.com/rosewill-rsv-l4500u-black/p/9SIA072GJ92805?seoLink=server-components&seoName=Server%20Chassis

RSV-L4500U 4U Server Chassis

Spacious Design

The 4U rackmount server case is designed to allow you to install up to (15) 3.5" HDDs.

Quiet and Effective Case Fans

The server chassis can fit equipped (6) front 120mm cooling fans and (2) rear 80mm fans for better heat management.

Intuitive Front Panel

Server case features LED indicators for easy Power, HDD and LAN status monitoring as well as (2) USB 3.0 ports.