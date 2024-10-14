Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Rosewill RSV-L4500 4U Rackmount Server Chassis
grayskull

#317422 14-Oct-2024 12:19
Rosewill RSV-L4500 4U Rackmount Server Chassis with 15 Internal Bays 

 

Comes in well loved used condition, as is in the attached photos.

 

No fans - threw away those originally supplied as advised, and have repurposed the fans I had installed elsewhere. 

 

Weighs over 15kg so really would prefer pickup from Mairangi Bay, Auckland 0630. 

 

$750 ono

 

 

 

Specs and website;

 

https://www.rosewill.com/rosewill-rsv-l4500u-black/p/9SIA072GJ92805?seoLink=server-components&seoName=Server%20Chassis

 

RSV-L4500U 4U Server Chassis
Spacious Design

 

The 4U rackmount server case is designed to allow you to install up to (15) 3.5" HDDs.

 

Quiet and Effective Case Fans

 

The server chassis can fit equipped (6) front 120mm cooling fans and (2) rear 80mm fans for better heat management.

 

Intuitive Front Panel

 

Server case features LED indicators for easy Power, HDD and LAN status monitoring as well as (2) USB 3.0 ports.

 

 

 

     

 

 

xpd

xpd
  #3297204 14-Oct-2024 12:31
Just checking.... is your pricing correct ? The site shows new as $249USD... or am I looking at the wrong model ?

 

 




grayskull

  #3297206 14-Oct-2024 12:36
Hi, thanks for checking the pricing. 

 

Due to the weight of these cases, it cost me a fortune purchasing it from the States then getting it to NZ. Likewise anyone buying direct from Rosewill (if you actually can?) would be faced with high shipping costs. 

 

Pricing is correct, it is ono so have built in some negotiating wiggle room - I am happy to take offers via PM - quick and easy sales always get preferential pricing 😉

 

It's a great rack mount case so I know someone will be very happy with it. 

kiwijunglist
  #3297216 14-Oct-2024 12:58
I didn't realize these were worth so much, i paid $288.54 nzd including shipping and gst brand new from Amazon usa (when they had free shipping) and sold it to someone for $100 last year.

grayskull

  #3297233 14-Oct-2024 14:30
Appreciate both your input on my asking price. Always good to get market feedback on asking price. 

 

Egg.com is currently NZ$510.60 plus Estimated shipping of NZ$422.00. 

 

This is on par with what I paid including shipping of around $1,100.00 landed. 

 

Ubuy is out of stock, as are many other suppliers. 

 

You definitely got it for a steal when Amazon had that sale with free shipping. 

 

US$250 from Rosewill plus shipping converted to NZD would be similar to my expectations. 

 

Classic example of market forces, supply & demand, and international shipping on products rarely available in NZ to buy direct. 

 

Now that we have set the "range" of prices paid from $250 to $1100, I'd appreciate if we can leave this conversation at that and let any potential purchases with genuine interest to PM me direct.

 

 

restecp
  #3297470 14-Oct-2024 22:21
kiwijunglist: I didn't realize these were worth so much, i paid $288.54 nzd including shipping and gst brand new from Amazon usa (when they had free shipping) and sold it to someone for $100 last year.

I think you need to reconsider your expectations.


Thanks brother! Still love the case :)

grayskull

  #3312442 24-Nov-2024 15:37
bump for price drop $150 pickup North Shore, Auckland. 

grayskull

  #3312450 24-Nov-2024 16:23
SOLD

