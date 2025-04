I have a couple of Cisco Catalyst 2950 - 24 Port Managed Switch's (Model C2950T-24). A total of 2 are available.

I obtained these from another Geekzone member for free several years ago. I no longer have a need for them so effectively paying it forward.

Does not include Console Cables, Power Cables or racking hardware.

Pick-up is from Glendene, West Auckland.

Cheers