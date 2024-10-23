Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Offers and Wanted [Brand New] S24 Ultra 12GB 256GB Black + Case + 23 Months Warranty
Huntakillaz

Ultimate Geek


#317512 23-Oct-2024 09:48
Brand New, Sealed Box, with Warranty (Samsung NZ until 22-09-2026)

 

$1650

 

1x S24 Ultra 12GB 256GB Black
1x Case Cover (Pick One Colour, First In First Served)
1x Samsung NZ invoice

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3300500 23-Oct-2024 14:25
I have updated the topic. Trade Me links are not allowed when opening the topic. These are only allowed if the item(s) are not sold after a few days.




My technology disclosure

 
 
 
 

Huntakillaz

Ultimate Geek


  #3300531 23-Oct-2024 15:25
Oh ok thanks

 

So can people private message me for Ping/Afterpay via trademe or that not allowed till later too?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3300582 23-Oct-2024 15:38
Whatever people do in private doesn't matter.

 

What matters is offering to Geekzone users first, no mention of Trade Me in the topic. If it doesn't sell then we allow a follow up reply like "It didn't sell, listed on Trade Me here..."

 

📢 Please read this before posting in the Offers and Wanted forum




My technology disclosure



Huntakillaz

Ultimate Geek


  #3304364 2-Nov-2024 15:55
Bump $1500 

 

1x S24 Ultra 12GB 256GB Black/Violet
1x Samsung NZ invoice

mrgsm021
Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3304417 2-Nov-2024 18:49
Wow! Really sets the tone for people who will be looking to offload their S24U early next year for a 2025 flagship.

