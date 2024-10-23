Huntakillaz

Brand New, Sealed Box, with Warranty (Samsung NZ until 22-09-2026)
$1650
1x S24 Ultra 12GB 256GB Black
1x Case Cover (Pick One Colour, First In First Served)
1x Samsung NZ invoice
I have updated the topic. Trade Me links are not allowed when opening the topic. These are only allowed if the item(s) are not sold after a few days.
Oh ok thanks
So can people private message me for Ping/Afterpay via trademe or that not allowed till later too?
Whatever people do in private doesn't matter.
What matters is offering to Geekzone users first, no mention of Trade Me in the topic. If it doesn't sell then we allow a follow up reply like "It didn't sell, listed on Trade Me here..."
Bump $1500
1x S24 Ultra 12GB 256GB Black/Violet
1x Samsung NZ invoice
Wow! Really sets the tone for people who will be looking to offload their S24U early next year for a 2025 flagship.