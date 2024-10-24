Selling on behalf of family member

Great gaming PC that is able to do most games on high (not ultra) settings at 1440p 60fps. Comes with WiFi adapter and Windows 10 pre-installed. Has been fully reset. Also includes case accessories and boxes for most components if needed. Does not include keyboard, mouse or monitor.

Specs:

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K 8th Gen LGA1151

Cooler: Kraken X52 240MM AIO Liquid Cooler

RAM: Trident-Z 16gb DDR4 3200 CL16-18-18-38 1.35v

GPU: Gigabyte RTX 2080 Super Gaming OC 8gb

SSD: Samsung 850 EVO 500gb

MOTHERBOARD: Asus ROG STRIX Z370-F

WIFI: D-Link DWA-X3000 Dual-Band WiFi 6 PCie Wireless Adapter

PSU: Corsair CX750F 80 Plus Bronze Certified Fully Modular

CASE: NZXT S340 Elite Mid Tower Case

OS: Windows 10 Home 64-Bit

Pick up preferred, based in Auckland. Looking for $1000

Photos: https://photos.app.goo.gl/XLc7uorsPSERxyVYA