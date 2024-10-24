Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
arjeezy

#317535 24-Oct-2024 11:35
Selling on behalf of family member

 

Great gaming PC that is able to do most games on high (not ultra) settings at 1440p 60fps. Comes with WiFi adapter and Windows 10 pre-installed. Has been fully reset. Also includes case accessories and boxes for most components if needed. Does not include keyboard, mouse or monitor.

 

Specs:

 

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K 8th Gen LGA1151

 

Cooler: Kraken X52 240MM AIO Liquid Cooler

 

RAM: Trident-Z 16gb DDR4 3200 CL16-18-18-38 1.35v

 

GPU: Gigabyte RTX 2080 Super Gaming OC 8gb

 

SSD: Samsung 850 EVO 500gb

 

MOTHERBOARD: Asus ROG STRIX Z370-F

 

WIFI: D-Link DWA-X3000 Dual-Band WiFi 6 PCie Wireless Adapter

 

PSU: Corsair CX750F 80 Plus Bronze Certified Fully Modular

 

CASE: NZXT S340 Elite Mid Tower Case

 

OS: Windows 10 Home 64-Bit

 

Pick up preferred, based in Auckland. Looking for $1000

 

Photos: https://photos.app.goo.gl/XLc7uorsPSERxyVYA

gcorgnet
  #3301073 24-Oct-2024 15:39
PMd you

 
 
 
 

itey
  #3302115 27-Oct-2024 17:14
I think your friend might need to re look at the price, it's a 7 year old system

arjeezy

  #3302636 29-Oct-2024 09:54
Sold now. Thanks GZ!



Dairusire
  #3302740 29-Oct-2024 14:49
Would you be able to disclose what you sold it for? A friend is going to upgrade soon with basically identical specs so would be good for when he sells. 

