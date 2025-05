Selling a pre loved steam deck LCD 1TB(originally a 512gb variant). Comes with an unopened samsung 45w charger and the carry case. Also has some good accessories with it. Open to swaps and offers. Mostly looking to swap to a Tab S7/S8(not the lite version) or a decent gaming laptop, can add a bit of cash your way depending. Auckland based but can travel around for a good deal. DM for more info! Thanks guys! Asking is $800!