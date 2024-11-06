I have 4 x Coldplay tickets for sale for Saturday 16th November 5PM show that I am selling on behalf of my wife and her friends in Canada. My wife's friends were meant to fly over to NZ and go to the show together. They can no longer go due to various issues with job, family etc.

They want to sell all 4 tickets together. $940 for all 4 tickets. The extra $25 compared to what was paid for tickets as shown in screenshot is to cover for foreign currency exchange losses and fees that I may incur when I transfer the $ to Canada to my wife's friends bank accounts. Tickets are sold out and going for 2 times or 3 times the price.

All 4 seats are together in Sec 309, Row C, Seats 25-28. As per the map, the seats have no view restrictions that are visble but take a look yourself. Let me know if you or anyone you know is interested in purchasing these.

edit - price dropped to $800 for 4 tickets.





