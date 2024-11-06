Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: 4 x Coldplay tickets Saturday 16th November
billgates

#317692 6-Nov-2024 18:11
I have 4 x Coldplay tickets for sale for Saturday 16th November 5PM show that I am selling on behalf of my wife and her friends in Canada. My wife's friends were meant to fly over to NZ and go to the show together. They can no longer go due to various issues with job, family etc.

 

They want to sell all 4 tickets together. $940 for all 4 tickets. The extra $25 compared to what was paid for tickets as shown in screenshot is to cover for foreign currency exchange losses and fees that I may incur when I transfer the $ to Canada to my wife's friends bank accounts. Tickets are sold out and going for 2 times or 3 times the price.

 

All 4 seats are together in Sec 309, Row C, Seats 25-28. As per the map, the seats have no view restrictions that are visble but take a look yourself. Let me know if you or anyone you know is interested in purchasing these.

 

edit - price dropped to $800 for 4 tickets.

 



r/newzealand - 4 x ColdPlay tickets for sale




edit - price dropped to $800 for 4 tickets.

  

CNZ

CNZ
  #3307573 10-Nov-2024 18:48
Just a FYI they have opened up reselling thru the app if you struggle to sell.



Goosey
  #3307634 11-Nov-2024 06:35
It says “restricted view”?

 

If I’m on the money (looking at the seating plan), the restricted view will be AV equipment e.g. light/sound towers…but most probally the top of FOH tent(s).

 

  • you should be able to see the main stage, but when they come onto the catwalk, it might be 50/50

 

 

These guys run class act production, so hardly anyone would need to concentrate on the little persons on the stage…..it’s all big screen!

 

enjoy whoever gets the tix.

billgates

  #3309073 14-Nov-2024 19:28
Price dropped to $800 for 4 tickets.




Price dropped to $800 for 4 tickets.

  

