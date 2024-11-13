I saw this in another thread, so I decided to post here.

Discounted Microsoft 365 Personal and Family discounts to employees in eligible organisations. I'd say the offer is for people working for organisations that use Office 365 applications.

When the page loads, enter your company email. You will be sent a unique link. Sign-in with your Microsoft account to access the annual discount price.

You get 1 TB OneDrive for each user (including your Outlook.com or Hotmail.com email storage) and a license to install Microsoft Office applications on up to five PCs per user.