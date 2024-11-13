Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Workplace Discount: 365 Personal and Family discounts
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79394 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#317770 13-Nov-2024 16:42
I saw this in another thread, so I decided to post here.

 

Discounted Microsoft 365 Personal and Family discounts to employees in eligible organisations. I'd say the offer is for people working for organisations that use Office 365 applications.

 

When the page loads, enter your company email. You will be sent a unique link. Sign-in with your Microsoft account to access the annual discount price.

 

You get 1 TB OneDrive for each user (including your Outlook.com or Hotmail.com email storage) and a license to install Microsoft Office applications on up to five PCs per user.

 




View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3308660 13-Nov-2024 17:06
That's an ok deal, and I've confirmed I can access this through work (unlike the #$@# Samung employee programme which my employer's not signed up to!). I recall MS used to offer an even better deal many years ago (say 15?) which was free Office for employees of accredited organisations. (And that was in the days of it being a one-off 'purchase' not SAS, so I'm pretty sure I still had the install well after I left that govt department.)  

 

But it's still 25% more than the current price for the personal sub at Just Laptops (as per this post) and no ability to lock in the price for multiple years, so I'm comfortable having purchased two years' of subs from them...



nomiss7
181 posts

Master Geek


  #3308736 13-Nov-2024 18:14
WOW that's gone up in price!! 😳

 

I did this last year at $125.30 for the family subscription, will certainly be thinking twice about renewing that.

 

 

 

Guess we know the $$ value of adding co-pilot to all the office apps is 🤣

nztim
3843 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3308747 13-Nov-2024 18:50
Back in the day if the organisation had Valid SA on their office licenses you could buy pro for $10

Those days have gone…..




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



amanzi
Amanzi
1302 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3308748 13-Nov-2024 18:56
My last annual invoice was in August for $125 - I guess I was lucky to get in before the increase in price. My reliance on the desktop versions of Office is dwindling now, so this could be the end for me.

 

jonathan18:

 

... and no ability to lock in the price for multiple years...

 

 

I've been on this Workplace discount for about 7 or 8 years now, despite me leaving that organisation over 5 years ago.

olivernz
502 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3308822 14-Nov-2024 08:43
I t used to be $10 (forever not per year). I guess Micro$oft needs funds. Everything nowadays is yearly and not buying a product outright. It's called "rent seeking". And yes, it's much much more profitable. In the old days you would have bought a new version every few years at best. I don't know, I'll keep my OSS stuff.

nztim
3843 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3308823 14-Nov-2024 08:48
olivernz:

 

I t used to be $10 (forever not per year). I guess Micro$oft needs funds. Everything nowadays is yearly and not buying a product outright. It's called "rent seeking". And yes, it's much much more profitable. In the old days you would have bought a new version every few years at best. I don't know, I'll keep my OSS stuff.

 

 

yup it was great, and then another $10 when you needed to upgrade, sadly those days have gone




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3308825 14-Nov-2024 08:56
Yeah, now it's mentioned I do recall that nominal $10 sum. 

 

In many ways, though, I'm ok with the move from outright purchase to a sub thanks to always having access to the latest version (mine had been getting old in the tooth!). Substantial increases like this year's to pay for AI features I'm not particularly interested in (assuming they had little/too low a take-up of people selecting the option?) does annoy me, but I think even at $125 it's still decent enough value. 

 

Should the cost have increased at a similar amount by the time my stacked subs expire in late 2027 I'll certainly be looking closely at alternatives (as I would be right now if I had to pay the current RRP).

 
 
 
 

Earbanean
958 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3308826 14-Nov-2024 08:56
Yep, but with the $10 deal, you didn't get things like 1Tb One Drive per user, 60 mins Skype to physical phones per user, etc.  The One Drive particularly made it worth while for us.  But yeah, gone up from $125.

MadEngineer
4323 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3308963 14-Nov-2024 12:50
I purchased Office from here for home when they had a "special" back in 2022 and it's still working:

 

TechSpot Store

 

 

 

 

If you google the above you'll find they have deals come up every now and then, as do others probably.

 

eg

 

Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows | StackSocial "$26.97"




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

amanzi
Amanzi
1302 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3318994 11-Dec-2024 00:29
Consumer have provided the following info to let you "opt out" of the price increase. I haven't tried it, so not sure if it will work for everyone, but might be worth trying. https://www.consumer.org.nz/articles/you-don-t-have-to-pay-the-microsoft-365-price-increase 

Handle9
11459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3319000 11-Dec-2024 03:42
amanzi:

 

My last annual invoice was in August for $125 - I guess I was lucky to get in before the increase in price. My reliance on the desktop versions of Office is dwindling now, so this could be the end for me.

 

jonathan18:

 

... and no ability to lock in the price for multiple years...

 

 

I've been on this Workplace discount for about 7 or 8 years now, despite me leaving that organisation over 5 years ago.

 

 

I don't think I'll be renewing Office 365 again. I've built a backup server this year so will be going fully local and punting Onedrive which was the bigger attraction than office to be honest.

 

I've got access to Office on my work machine and we are mostly a Macbook family so our personal laptops have the Apple suite. My daughter can use her school Office 365 account on her laptop so I don't see the point anymore.

gehenna
8529 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3319014 11-Dec-2024 07:17
Nextcloud is great if you're comfortable self hosting. Better than straight file shares, particularly if you need remote access to content.

Handle9
11459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3319016 11-Dec-2024 07:20
gehenna: Nextcloud is great if you're comfortable self hosting. Better than straight file shares, particularly if you need remote access to content.

 

Yeah, it's really good. I've played around with it for a couple of years but not having a backup to my primary server put me off. Now I have a backup (as well as offsite backup) I'm more comfortable with it.

Wakrak
1714 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3319087 11-Dec-2024 10:36
Mentioned this on a previous post (networkn, if you're lurking, any feedback?) 

 

Any 365 Family Deals Around?

 

Price has gone up a bit though. Currently AUD$128

 

Buy Microsoft 6GQ-01554 Microsoft Office - SaveOnIT.com.au

gnfb
2617 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3319201 11-Dec-2024 11:58
Didnt I just get a letter form mS saying that this years renewal will be $179?




 1 | 2
