ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Various Switch / Mobile Controllers bulk deal
Cleaning out the gaming cupboard!

$100 for the lot (including shipping)

NYXI Hyperion (black)
Ergonomic Joycon replacement. Gyro, back buttons. Works as a wireless pro controller too.

NYXI Carrying case
Fits the Switch and the big joycons like Hyperion / Wizards. Nice case. Has plenty of extra storage.

Linyuvo KS42 (white)
Essentially the same controller as the NYXI but maybe a cheaper clone. It’s very difficult to see a difference between them.

Powerwave Mobile Gaming controller
Works on phones and the Switch. Pretty nice telescopic controller. Would fit a big phone but doesn’t get wide enough for my iPad mini. Comes with a bag and the box.








Sold!

