sidefx

3704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#317821 19-Nov-2024 07:34
Wondering if anyone has an m1 or m2 MacBook air they want to sell and upgrade? Will pay a fair price for one in good condition.




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Octopus Energy | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

dazzanz
214 posts

Master Geek


  #3310550 19-Nov-2024 09:30
I have an M1 MacBook Air 16GB 512GB Space Gray, good condition. What sort of price are you thinking?

 
 
 
 

sidefx

3704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3310583 19-Nov-2024 12:09
dazzanz:

I have an M1 MacBook Air 16GB 512GB Space Gray, good condition. What sort of price are you thinking?



Not sure, was hoping to get something around $7-800 but happy to go higher for right machine, condition, etc. DM me with details, location pls?




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Octopus Energy | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

sidefx

3704 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3312524 25-Nov-2024 08:29
Still looking, if anyone has anything. Preferably m1 based.  Willing to go up to $1K for the right machine. 

 

 

 

PS: Or if anyone knows of a good refurbished supplier open to that - I see a few options but am a bit wary esp. of the ones that seem to drop ship them. 


EDIT: Sorted, thanks GZ!!




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Octopus Energy | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

