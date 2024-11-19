"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there." | Octopus Energy | Sharesies
- Richard Feynman
I have an M1 MacBook Air 16GB 512GB Space Gray, good condition. What sort of price are you thinking?
dazzanz:
I have an M1 MacBook Air 16GB 512GB Space Gray, good condition. What sort of price are you thinking?
Still looking, if anyone has anything. Preferably m1 based. Willing to go up to $1K for the right machine.
PS: Or if anyone knows of a good refurbished supplier open to that - I see a few options but am a bit wary esp. of the ones that seem to drop ship them.
EDIT: Sorted, thanks GZ!!
