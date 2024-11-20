Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Mini ITX PC - Ryzen 5700g, ASUS B550i Motherboard, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
#317845 20-Nov-2024 18:42
For sale is a mini gaming pc I built. Mainly used to stream games from my main PC to my tv via steam remote play.

Pretty high spec parts for its generation, can easily be used as a base for a solid gaming pc with a change in case and GPU.

For actual gaming runs older titles and esports titles fine. Newer games would have to be dropped down to 720p to get playable framerates.

Full specs:
Ryzen 5700G CPU
Integrated graphics
16GB (2x8GB) Gskill Trident Z Neo RGB RAM - 3600mhz CL16
1TB PNY CS2140 Nvme SSD
Inwin Chopin case in Silver / black with 150w PSU
Windows 11 preinstalled

Images of pc at the link below:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/YAk9Widt2hnn5bpdA

Looking for $600, pickup in Torbay or can ship nationwide just message me for a confirmed price.

  #3312151 23-Nov-2024 12:22
Price drop to $500

 
 
 
 

  #3315925 4-Dec-2024 16:15
SOLD

