For sale is a mini gaming pc I built. Mainly used to stream games from my main PC to my tv via steam remote play.



Pretty high spec parts for its generation, can easily be used as a base for a solid gaming pc with a change in case and GPU.



For actual gaming runs older titles and esports titles fine. Newer games would have to be dropped down to 720p to get playable framerates.



Full specs:

Ryzen 5700G CPU

Integrated graphics

16GB (2x8GB) Gskill Trident Z Neo RGB RAM - 3600mhz CL16

1TB PNY CS2140 Nvme SSD

Inwin Chopin case in Silver / black with 150w PSU

Windows 11 preinstalled



Images of pc at the link below:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/YAk9Widt2hnn5bpdA



Looking for $600, pickup in Torbay or can ship nationwide just message me for a confirmed price.