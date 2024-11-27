Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Gigabyte RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti

D.W

D.W

722 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317922 27-Nov-2024 21:02
Send private message

$500 shipped for the 3070, $400 shipped for the 3060 Ti.  Otherwise pickup Chch for $25 less.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13709 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3313614 28-Nov-2024 07:28
Send private message

Have a friend who might be interested. Age ? Brand ? Pics ?

 

Thanks :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).

D.W

D.W

722 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3313641 28-Nov-2024 09:25
Send private message

The 3070 is currently in a machine so I'd have to pull it out to take photos, but its this card here: https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-N3070EAGLE-OC-8GD-rev-20#kf

 

Around 3 years old, currently working fine in a gaming PC.

 

I'll double check the details of the 3060Ti this evening, also currently in a gaming PC.

rdrrdr
85 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3313696 28-Nov-2024 09:55
Send private message

Do you have a link for the 3060ti as well?



D.W

D.W

722 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3313888 28-Nov-2024 17:38
Send private message

3060 Ti is this: https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-N306TGAMING-OC-8GD-rev-10

D.W

D.W

722 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3314382 30-Nov-2024 14:28
Send private message

Bump,

$375 for 3060Ti.

D.W

D.W

722 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3317904 7-Dec-2024 21:34
Send private message

$350 shipped for $3060Ti.

D.W

D.W

722 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3318274 9-Dec-2024 10:21
Send private message

Sold.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright