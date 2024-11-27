$500 shipped for the 3070, $400 shipped for the 3060 Ti. Otherwise pickup Chch for $25 less.
Have a friend who might be interested. Age ? Brand ? Pics ?
Thanks :)
The 3070 is currently in a machine so I'd have to pull it out to take photos, but its this card here: https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-N3070EAGLE-OC-8GD-rev-20#kf
Around 3 years old, currently working fine in a gaming PC.
I'll double check the details of the 3060Ti this evening, also currently in a gaming PC.
Do you have a link for the 3060ti as well?
3060 Ti is this: https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-N306TGAMING-OC-8GD-rev-10