The 3070 is currently in a machine so I'd have to pull it out to take photos, but its this card here: https://www.gigabyte.com/Graphics-Card/GV-N3070EAGLE-OC-8GD-rev-20#kf

Around 3 years old, currently working fine in a gaming PC.

I'll double check the details of the 3060Ti this evening, also currently in a gaming PC.