Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme (Asus Certified Refurbished). Still unopened in the Refurbishment seal.

7" FHD Touch 120Hz

16 GB RAM

512 GB Storage

AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor

Windows 11

Link for more specs can be found here: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TABASU71001R/ASUS-Remanufactured-ROG-Ally-7-FHD-Touch-120Hz-AMD

Can throw in the receipt for 1 Year Asus Warranty.

Wanting $750 ono.

Pick up in Whanganui or can ship (expect to be around $15).