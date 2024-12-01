Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Elden Ring for PS5 - sold.
#317959 1-Dec-2024 14:10
As-new condition.

 

$49 incl courier (excl RD).

 

Please PM me if interested.




  #3315417 3-Dec-2024 08:56
Bump.

 

Based on current Trademe listings, $49 incl courier is the cheapest price in NZ - by about $15.




  #3317745 7-Dec-2024 10:47
There’s now a $45 (excl shipping) on Trademe - so I’ll re-price mine at $45 incl courier.




  #3318827 10-Dec-2024 16:24
How about $40 …..?

Get it ‘for the kids’ then you can play it in the evenings when they’ve gone to bed.




  #3318829 10-Dec-2024 16:46
I suspect you're running into the situation where everyone who wants it already has it. Certainly true for me, with my launch day copy...

  #3318830 10-Dec-2024 16:55
Not necessarily - still selling on TM at prices higher than I’m asking. However it’s easier to sell here and a much higher class of clientele.

 

Nonetheless I’ll wait a few days and if not sold I’ll go there.




  #3320583 14-Dec-2024 17:41
Sold.




  #3320607 14-Dec-2024 19:28
I know that I will be so frustrated with the game so didn't express interest... I will be around my parents on the shore next week; let me know if you have any games that you maybe parting with! Might come around to pick it up :)



  #3320614 14-Dec-2024 20:22
Insanekiwi:

 

I know that I will be so frustrated with the game so didn't express interest... I will be around my parents on the shore next week; let me know if you have any games that you maybe parting with! Might come around to pick it up :)

 

 

You may have seen a recent post I wrote about Elden Ring  - if not, see here.

 

As an elderly gamer, due to its reputation, I was dubious and somewhat petrified about ER when I started it - but you can see what happened. Short story: IMO the most amazing game ever. It has spoiled me for other games - well at least temporarily.

 

If you are half-inclined to get it, just do so - and persevere with it. There’s times you will curse and want to throw your controller across the room - but it all makes sense in the end if you’re patient and get better at it. Have to admit I did spend quite a lot of time finding guides on the internet - but I have no guilt or shame about that.

 

 




  #3320615 14-Dec-2024 20:29
Impressive! I love collecting games but never get time to play. I have a relatively young family and it’s hard to play after all the commitments are done.

But my collection of games have been growing - and hopefully I will get to play some day. 😀

