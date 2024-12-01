Insanekiwi: I know that I will be so frustrated with the game so didn't express interest... I will be around my parents on the shore next week; let me know if you have any games that you maybe parting with! Might come around to pick it up :)

You may have seen a recent post I wrote about Elden Ring - if not, see here.

As an elderly gamer, due to its reputation, I was dubious and somewhat petrified about ER when I started it - but you can see what happened. Short story: IMO the most amazing game ever. It has spoiled me for other games - well at least temporarily.

If you are half-inclined to get it, just do so - and persevere with it. There’s times you will curse and want to throw your controller across the room - but it all makes sense in the end if you’re patient and get better at it. Have to admit I did spend quite a lot of time finding guides on the internet - but I have no guilt or shame about that.