Selling a few different bits, everything can be posted at your cost except for the PC case, TV and printer due to weight and size. Pickup is Manukau, Auckland.
- Phanteks P600s PC case - $50 - https://phanteks.com/product/eclipse-p600s-tg-black/
- Corsair iCUE H100i Elite Capellix AIO CPU cooler - $100 - https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/cpu-coolers/cw-9060046-ww/icue-h100i-elite-capellix-liquid-cpu-cooler-cw-9060046-ww
- Netgear D7000 Nighthawk AC1900 WiFI VDSL/ADSL Modem router - $30 - https://www.netgear.com/images/datasheet/networking/dslmodem/d7000.pdf
- 2 x Boxes each with 2 Corsair LL140 black RGB 140mm case fans with fan hubs, each box is unopened and brand new. - $50 each - https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/case-fans/co-9050074-ww/ll140-rgb-140mm-dual-light-loop-rgb-led-pwm-fan-2-fan-pack-with-lighting-node-pro-co-9050074-ww
- Canon TR7060 inkjet printer - $50 - https://www.canon.com.au/printers/pixma-home-office-tr7060a
- PlayStation Eye Camera (think it only works with PlayStation 3) - $10 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PlayStation_Eye
PlayStation 4 VR1 Bundle (headset, Camera, 2 x PlayStation Motion controllers with charging station) - $100Sold!
- Hunger For Words Talking Pet Doorbell - $5 - https://www.hungerforwords.com/shop/talking-pet-doorbell/
- Samsung 32" Series 5 LCD TV LA32D550K7M (LA32D550) - $50 - https://www.samsung.com/nz/support/model/LA32D550K7MXRD/