ForumsOffers and Wanted[FS] Nom's garage sale
lNomNoml

1803 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#317961 1-Dec-2024 15:26
Selling a few different bits, everything can be posted at your cost except for the PC case, TV and printer due to weight and size. Pickup is Manukau, Auckland.

 

     

  1. Phanteks P600s PC case - $50 - https://phanteks.com/product/eclipse-p600s-tg-black/
  2. Corsair iCUE H100i Elite Capellix AIO CPU cooler - $100 - https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/cpu-coolers/cw-9060046-ww/icue-h100i-elite-capellix-liquid-cpu-cooler-cw-9060046-ww
  3. Netgear D7000 Nighthawk AC1900 WiFI VDSL/ADSL Modem router - $30 - https://www.netgear.com/images/datasheet/networking/dslmodem/d7000.pdf
  4. 2 x Boxes each with 2 Corsair LL140 black RGB 140mm case fans with fan hubs, each box is unopened and brand new. - $50 each - https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/case-fans/co-9050074-ww/ll140-rgb-140mm-dual-light-loop-rgb-led-pwm-fan-2-fan-pack-with-lighting-node-pro-co-9050074-ww
  5. Canon TR7060 inkjet printer - $50 - https://www.canon.com.au/printers/pixma-home-office-tr7060a
  6. PlayStation Eye Camera (think it only works with PlayStation 3) - $10https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PlayStation_Eye
  7. PlayStation 4 VR1 Bundle (headset, Camera, 2 x PlayStation Motion controllers with charging station) - $100  Sold!
  8. Hunger For Words Talking Pet Doorbell - $5https://www.hungerforwords.com/shop/talking-pet-doorbell/
  9. Samsung 32" Series 5 LCD TV LA32D550K7M (LA32D550) - $50 - https://www.samsung.com/nz/support/model/LA32D550K7MXRD/

konfusd
213 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3314719 1-Dec-2024 15:32
I'll take the PSVR :)

 
 
 
 

lNomNoml

1803 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3315060 2-Dec-2024 10:40
Corsair AIO and fans are pending

lNomNoml

1803 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3315761 3-Dec-2024 23:13
Can't edit first post, but Corsair AIO and fans are sold.

 

 

 

Also to add I have the following to sell as well:

 

Russell Hobbs 5L Brooklyn Air Fryer - $50

 

Breville the Baker's Oven (BBM100) - $50



lNomNoml

1803 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3328800 7-Jan-2025 17:50
Updated list of items I am selling :)

 

 

 

1. Phanteks P600s PC case - $50 - https://phanteks.com/product/eclipse-p600s-tg-black/ 

 

2. Netgear D7000 Nighthawk AC1900 WiFi VDSL/ADSL Modem router - $30 - https://www.netgear.com/images/datasheet/networking/dslmodem/d7000.pdf 

 

3. Netgear R7000 Nighthawk Dual-Band WiFi Router - $30 - https://www.netgear.com/home/wifi/routers/r7000/ 

 

4. Canon TR7060 inkjet printer - $50 - https://www.canon.com.au/printers/pixma-home-office-tr7060a 

 

5. Samsung 32" Series 5 LCD TV LA32D550K7M (LA32D550) - $50 - https://www.samsung.com/nz/support/model/LA32D550K7MXRD/ 

 

6. Russell Hobbs 5L Brooklyn Air Fryer - $50
Similar to this, one I have is RHAF5 - https://www.farmers.co.nz/electrical/kitchen-appliances/cooking/air-fryers/russell-hobbs-brooklyn-5-7-litre-air-fryer-rhaf15-6761214 
 
7. Breville the Baker's Oven (BBM100) - $50

 

8. Thermalright Frozen Warframe 360 AIO CPU cooler - $100 - https://www.thermalright.com/product/frozen-warframe-360-white-argb/ 
4 year warranty left

 

9. Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 Snow 1050W 80+ Gold PCIe Gen5 ATX 3.0 Fully Modular PSU - White - $150 - https://www.thermaltake.com/toughpower-gf-a3-snow-1050w-tt-premium-edition.html 
9 year warranty left

rdrrdr
85 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3329425 9-Jan-2025 06:51
I will take the 9. Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 Snow 1050W 80+

 

Will PM.

caffynz
257 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3329486 9-Jan-2025 11:38
Will PM you for the Netgear R7000 Nighthawk Dual-Band WiFi Router thanks

lNomNoml

1803 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3329743 9-Jan-2025 22:17
Sold:

 

9. Thermaltake Toughpower GF A3 Snow 1050W 80+ Gold

 

Pending:

 

3. Netgear R7000 Nighthawk Dual-Band WiFi Router

 

7. Breville the Baker's Oven



lNomNoml

1803 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3330250 11-Jan-2025 13:00
Sold:

3. Netgear R7000 Nighthawk Dual-Band WiFi Router

lNomNoml

1803 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3330623 12-Jan-2025 14:58
Sold:

 

7. Breville the Baker's Oven

 

 

 

Remainder will be listed elsewhere but geekzoners will be given preference.

 

1. Phanteks P600s PC case - $50https://phanteks.com/product/eclipse-p600s-tg-black/ 

 

2. Netgear D7000 Nighthawk AC1900 WiFi VDSL/ADSL Modem router - $30https://www.netgear.com/images/datasheet/networking/dslmodem/d7000.pdf 

 

4. Canon TR7060 inkjet printer - $50https://www.canon.com.au/printers/pixma-home-office-tr7060a 

 

5. Samsung 32" Series 5 LCD TV LA32D550K7M (LA32D550) - $50https://www.samsung.com/nz/support/model/LA32D550K7MXRD/ 

 

6. Russell Hobbs 5L Brooklyn Air Fryer - $50
Similar to this, one I have is RHAF5 - https://www.farmers.co.nz/electrical/kitchen-appliances/cooking/air-fryers/russell-hobbs-brooklyn-5-7-litre-air-fryer-rhaf15-6761214 

 

 

 

Also price drop on this one:

 

8. Thermalright Frozen Warframe 360 AIO CPU cooler - $80https://www.thermalright.com/product/frozen-warframe-360-white-argb/ 
4 year warranty left

 

Thank you all!

MaxineN
Max
1755 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3330700 12-Jan-2025 18:59
Hi Nom.

 

 

 

Who is the warranty with for the AIO? Do you have all of the bits and bobs and screws?

Cheers.




lNomNoml

1803 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3330703 12-Jan-2025 19:08
MaxineN:

 

Hi Nom.

 

 

 

Who is the warranty with for the AIO? Do you have all of the bits and bobs and screws?

Cheers.

 

 

Computer lounge, I'll forward the invoice for it once the sale is complete, yeah I'm pretty confident everything is in there.

 

I forgot to mention, it's the White one not the black one, I can't edit my previous post :(

lNomNoml

1803 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3334085 21-Jan-2025 12:06
Sold:

1. Phanteks P600s PC case

8. Thermalright Frozen Warframe 360 AIO CPU cooler

