Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Amazing tablet with a huge display and top specs. Still keeps up with flagships.
128GB / 8GB RAM
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Running One UI 6.1.1 with Samsung AI
14.6” display - Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
Mint condition. Looks like new. No visible marks or faults.
I have the original box, usb cable and S-Pen.
Plus 3 very nice Samsung official cases:
-Book Cover Keyboard w Trackpad (turns the tab into a nice little laptop)
-Standard Book Cover
-Protective Standing Cover
Photos to come
$800
———
Happy to ship anywhere or pickup West Auckland / meet up