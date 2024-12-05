Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
jskiltz

211 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#318007 5-Dec-2024 21:15
Hi All,

 

 

 

Looking to buy a Unifi Gateway and Cloud Key if required for a project I have upcoming. 

 

 

 

Thanks,

konfusd
213 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3317407 5-Dec-2024 23:15
I have a Cloud Key G2 Plus with a stuffed battery (works fine otherwise) that I've been meaning to offload. Would you take it for $100?

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
k262626
110 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3318184 8-Dec-2024 20:35
@confused I’ve pmd you, if original poster hasn’t made contact to you yet

konfusd
213 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3318406 9-Dec-2024 14:06
k262626: @confused I’ve pmd you, if original poster hasn’t made contact to you yet

 

I don't want to hijack this thread 😅 but @jskiltz let me know if you're interested!



ZollyMonsta
3009 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3318411 9-Dec-2024 14:21
I have a unifi security gateway sitting in a box no longer used.  send me a PM if interested

 

 




 

 

Check out my LPFM Radio Station at www.thecheese.co.nz - Now on iHeart Radio, TuneIn and Radio Garden

 

As per the usual std disclaimer.. "All thoughts typed here are my own."

