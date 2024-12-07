Per title, reaching out to see if anybody has one they’d like to offload before going out and getting a new one.
Cheers
I have one somewhere that I never got around to configuring properly or using - I'll dig it out and check the model
Where are you based? I have a barely used hAP AC2 without a power supply sitting on my dresser, I'm based in Hamilton but travel to South Auckland often, flick me a DM with an offer?
I have an as-new hAP ac2 in box with PSU and stand. Noting they are $178 at PB Tech, how about $120 + delivery?
I have a spare hAP ac2, used for one week, then mothballed when I upgraded to a 2.5Gb LAN.
Mint condition in original packaging, with power supply and PB Tech receipt.
New $158 - asking for $90 plus shipping.
I'm in Wellington.
Sideface