ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Mikrotik router - hap ac2 / hap ax2 / hap ax3
SpartanVXL

1264 posts

Uber Geek


#318020 7-Dec-2024 17:39
Per title, reaching out to see if anybody has one they’d like to offload before going out and getting a new one.

Cheers

SpartanVXL

1264 posts

Uber Geek


  #3321691 17-Dec-2024 18:46
Bump before the holidays

 
 
 
 

shk292
2841 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3321777 18-Dec-2024 07:58
I have one somewhere that I never got around to configuring properly or using - I'll dig it out and check the model

toejam316
1458 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3321779 18-Dec-2024 08:05
Where are you based? I have a barely used hAP AC2 without a power supply sitting on my dresser, I'm based in Hamilton but travel to South Auckland often, flick me a DM with an offer?




shk292
2841 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3321782 18-Dec-2024 08:14
I have an as-new hAP ac2 in box with PSU and stand.  Noting they are $178 at PB Tech, how about $120 + delivery?

Sideface
9266 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR
Lifetime subscriber

  #3321860 18-Dec-2024 11:13
I have a spare hAP ac2, used for one week, then mothballed when I upgraded to a 2.5Gb LAN.

 

Mint condition in original packaging, with power supply and PB Tech receipt.

 

New $158 - asking for $90 plus shipping.

 

I'm in Wellington.




Sideface

SpartanVXL

1264 posts

Uber Geek


  #3322301 19-Dec-2024 14:44
Thanks all, shk292 kindly dropped it off today and it will be into service soon :)

