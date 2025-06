Valve Steam Deck LCD - 256gb - looking for $700I bought this used around 6 months ago and used it more than I anticipated, so ended up upgrading to an OLED.Previous owner treated this excellently, as have I. Has been in a case with screen protector from day one. Battery health is 98%. Has never put a foot wrong for me, and have loved having it around.Comes with several extras:- Original Retail case (hard case) and original charger - will need a USA adapter, I can probably find one to supply, but any decent USB-C charger would work.- JSAUX Screen protector - as per https://jsaux.com/products/steam-deck-screen-protector-1Applied by me on the day I picked it up. Previous seller had removed hers to show that the screen was in perfect condition. There is also a spare unused screen protector included.- JSAUX Modcase - as per: https://jsaux.com/products/modcase-for-steam-deck-pc0104This case is amzing, provides full protection in a much smaller footprint than the original case. Comes with a little kickstand and a silicone strap to attach battery packs etc to.- dbrand Stick Grips - as per https://dbrand.com/shop/grip/steam-deck-stick-gripsThe default sticks on the deck are slippery as all hell, these fix that problem whilst keeping the capacitive touch features- Dock and HDMI cable - unsure of brand, this is the one that came with my newly acquired OLED, but I already own a dock. Has HDMI, ethernet and USB for playing on TV and chargingPickup only in Avondale, Auckland, or can meet somewhere if it’s not too farCash or bank transfer (ANZ) only.