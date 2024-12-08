Valve Steam Deck LCD - 256gb - looking for $700
I bought this used around 6 months ago and used it more than I anticipated, so ended up upgrading to an OLED.
Previous owner treated this excellently, as have I. Has been in a case with screen protector from day one. Battery health is 98%. Has never put a foot wrong for me, and have loved having it around.
Comes with several extras:
- Original Retail case (hard case) and original charger - will need a USA adapter, I can probably find one to supply, but any decent USB-C charger would work.
- JSAUX Screen protector - as per https://jsaux.com/products/steam-deck-screen-protector-1
Applied by me on the day I picked it up. Previous seller had removed hers to show that the screen was in perfect condition. There is also a spare unused screen protector included.
- JSAUX Modcase - as per: https://jsaux.com/products/modcase-for-steam-deck-pc0104
This case is amzing, provides full protection in a much smaller footprint than the original case. Comes with a little kickstand and a silicone strap to attach battery packs etc to.
- dbrand Stick Grips - as per https://dbrand.com/shop/grip/steam-deck-stick-grips
The default sticks on the deck are slippery as all hell, these fix that problem whilst keeping the capacitive touch features
- Dock and HDMI cable - unsure of brand, this is the one that came with my newly acquired OLED, but I already own a dock. Has HDMI, ethernet and USB for playing on TV and charging
Pickup only in Avondale, Auckland, or can meet somewhere if it’s not too far
Cash or bank transfer (ANZ) only.