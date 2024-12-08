Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedWanted to Borrow/buy - Sony Mini DV video cable
shk292

2841 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#318031 8-Dec-2024 20:31
Send private message

Hi everyone, my son is making some retro movies but we're a bit stuck on how to get the recorded movies from the camera (Sony DCR-PC103E) to computer.  Back in the day I had a PC with firewire, but that machine no longer wants to boot up and putting the interface card in a newer machine stops it from booting.

 

So, plan B is to transfer to a DVD recorder via the composite video out, but we need the cable to do this - can anyone help?  It's on ebay here but won't ship to NZ:

 

https://www.ebay.com/itm/AV-A-V-TV-Video-Cable-Cord-Lead-For-Sony-Camcorder-Handycam-DCR-PC100E-PC103E-/282483031769?_ul=IN

 

Pictured below also - the important bit is the small D-shaped connector

 

Would like to borrow/rent/buy one of these if anyone has one, I'm on Auckland NS but would pay for postage

 

Thanks

 

AV A/V TV Video Cable Cord Lead For Sony Camcorder Handycam DCR-PC100E PC103E - Picture 1 of 3 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
fe31nz
1206 posts

Uber Geek


  #3318210 8-Dec-2024 22:23
Send private message

You can still get Firewire PCIe cards and cables - try aliexpress.com.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
shk292

2841 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3318234 9-Dec-2024 06:58
Send private message

fe31nz:

You can still get Firewire PCIe cards and cables - try aliexpress.com.


Thanks, I'll probably buy one of those as a longer term solution but he's keen to get his edits done in the next week or so, so I'm hoping for a short term fix also

fe31nz
1206 posts

Uber Geek


  #3318598 9-Dec-2024 22:28
Send private message

Just be aware that composite video will give you a degraded picture compared to firewire.  With firewire, you are transferring the digital data directly off the tape.  With composite video, the digital signal is being converted to analogue with considerable degradation in the process.  And then whatever you are feeding the composite video into will convert back to a digital format, usually with further degradation due to using a lossy compression codec.  If possible, you should at least prevent the composite to digital conversion from using lossy compression - see if you can get it to store uncompressed or using a lossless compression codec such as HuffyYUV.  The resulting files will be huge (gigabyte per minute), but then you can do your edits on those files and then finally do a lossy compression on the edited result.



Jaxson
8017 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3318599 9-Dec-2024 22:41
Send private message

Firewire requires a compatible card/socket on your pc and these are not common these days.
Also need to download specific capture software for FireWire camera control for mini dv tapes.
There is no FireWire to usb conversion.

nova
242 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3318600 9-Dec-2024 23:01
Send private message

An old mac might be worth considering (pre 2012ish should have firewire). You sometimes see people selling old imacs in the $50 range, but a mac mini might be more convenient. Something like this should probably work and has a decent amount of storage for video editing:

 

https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/1927385401067486

 

 

Jaxson
8017 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3318606 10-Dec-2024 02:13
Send private message

Great idea on the iMac approach.
FYI I found recent premiere pro software versions from Adobe no longer support dv capture.
Assume iMovie would still be suitable for this purpose on the older iMac with FireWire hardware.

Goosey
2792 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3318615 10-Dec-2024 07:08
Send private message

I’d suggest you get in touch with Auckland Camera centre or photo warehouse in Auckland.  There’s also Photo&Video in Christchurch.

 

Ya just never know what they have lurking around…

 

 

 

 



lchiu7
6466 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3318670 10-Dec-2024 07:48
Send private message

Just will add my own experiences here. I transferred all my videotapes (VHS, Hi8 and Digital8) using Firewire.

 

 

 

For the Digital8 the camcorder outputs a Firewire signal which I then passed into either a Windows 7 laptop with a PCMCIA FIrewire card or my desktop running Windows 10 in which I had installed a cheap Firerwire card. 

 

 

 

For the analogue devices I fed the signal into a Canopus ADVC110 FireWire adapter that can take analogue video input and output a firewires signal that I can capture with my FireWire adapters. The DV video I then edited in Premier Pro.  Worked pretty well for me.

 

  




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/h/wellycbd  PM me and mention GZ to get a 15% discount and no AirBnB charges.

shk292

2841 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3318681 10-Dec-2024 08:13
Send private message

Hi all, thanks so much for the helpful replies and info. Technology marches on and what used to be commonplace suddenly is a museum piece. Last evening I had a revelation and remembered there is an old DVD recorder in the attic that has a firewire interface so we got that out and sure enough it will talk to the camera. But, its disc drawer won't open! So next step is to take its video output and connect into its modern equivalent, record to hard drive then transfer to a DVD. So far so good, now I just need to find a PC at home with a working optical drive and I can probably get the files onto a HDD ready for editing.
Quite a convoluted process, and not the greatest quality due to the analogue step in the middle but it'll do. I think I'll get a new firewire card for the PC for next time, also so I can archive any old tapes I want to keep. I'll also have a look at the old imac idea.
Thanks again all

lchiu7
6466 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3318688 10-Dec-2024 08:44
Send private message

If you have a PC then I would probably buy something ike this

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32750183822.html

 

AliExpress is now shipping within 10 days now - a change I guess to compete with Temu. Then you don't have to worry about the DVD recorder.




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/h/wellycbd  PM me and mention GZ to get a 15% discount and no AirBnB charges.

Jaxson
8017 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3318704 10-Dec-2024 09:20
Send private message

lchiu7:

If you have a PC then I would probably buy something ike this


https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32750183822.html


AliExpress is now shipping within 10 days now - a change I guess to compete with Temu. Then you don't have to worry about the DVD recorder.



I did the same From Amazon in Australia.

The intermediate device approach works if you have say an analogue output camera, which you can feed into the FireWire connected device. No ideal long term but still workable.

Warning to anyone reading this sitting with old mini dv tapes - transfer these now whilst you can still find devices to play them AND the mechanical tapes are still in ok condition. I have some that have deteriorated and frustratingly I’ve left it too late to get a quality transfer now without dropped frames, despite trying in two different camera players.

lchiu7
6466 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3318714 10-Dec-2024 10:11
Send private message

Jaxson:
lchiu7:

 

If you have a PC then I would probably buy something ike this

 

 

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/32750183822.html

 

 

 

AliExpress is now shipping within 10 days now - a change I guess to compete with Temu. Then you don't have to worry about the DVD recorder.

 



I did the same From Amazon in Australia.

 

 

 

 

The intermediate device approach works if you have say an analogue output camera, which you can feed into the FireWire connected device. No ideal long term but still workable.

 

 

That is what I use this for

 

 

 

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/349146-REG/Grass_Valley_602029_ADVC_110_Bidirectional_Media_Converter.html

 

 



Warning to anyone reading this sitting with old mini dv tapes - transfer these now whilst you can still find devices to play them AND the mechanical tapes are still in ok condition. I have some that have deteriorated and frustratingly I’ve left it too late to get a quality transfer now without dropped frames, despite trying in two different camera players.

 

 

 

Can't stress this part strongly enough.  I transferred across tons of Hi8 videos going back 30 years and while they played okay I was relying on both the tapes still being playable the the camcorder I used to record them still able to play them.




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/h/wellycbd  PM me and mention GZ to get a 15% discount and no AirBnB charges.

shk292

2841 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3318741 10-Dec-2024 11:12
Send private message

We used to edit the videos and compile onto DVDs at the time, so most are sort of backed up in that way, although my confidence in writeable media as long term storage is low. So, I think that getting a firewire card and banking the tapes up to hard drive is the way ahead. Either that or imaging the DVDs onto storage

lchiu7
6466 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3318774 10-Dec-2024 13:33
Send private message

shk292: We used to edit the videos and compile onto DVDs at the time, so most are sort of backed up in that way, although my confidence in writeable media as long term storage is low. So, I think that getting a firewire card and banking the tapes up to hard drive is the way ahead. Either that or imaging the DVDs onto storage

 

Good reminder,. Back the day after capturing the videos into DV format. I authored them all to DVD so that was MPE2 and ended up with disks with VOB files on them. I am not sure I have the original capture file anymore but ideally I would go back and recapture them and keep the DV files and save them somewhere safe. Can't really guaranteee how long the DVD-R discs are going to last.




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/h/wellycbd  PM me and mention GZ to get a 15% discount and no AirBnB charges.

Jaxson
8017 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3318779 10-Dec-2024 14:21
Send private message

Yes all physical media will have a limited lifespan.
Vob can be worked with but dvd had a compression element to it, so the original mini dv tape via FireWire is better if you can achieve it.

I’m following likes of topaz suite for enhancement of what is now ridickulously low res source content by todays standards.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright