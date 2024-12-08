Hi everyone, my son is making some retro movies but we're a bit stuck on how to get the recorded movies from the camera (Sony DCR-PC103E) to computer. Back in the day I had a PC with firewire, but that machine no longer wants to boot up and putting the interface card in a newer machine stops it from booting.
So, plan B is to transfer to a DVD recorder via the composite video out, but we need the cable to do this - can anyone help? It's on ebay here but won't ship to NZ:
https://www.ebay.com/itm/AV-A-V-TV-Video-Cable-Cord-Lead-For-Sony-Camcorder-Handycam-DCR-PC100E-PC103E-/282483031769?_ul=IN
Pictured below also - the important bit is the small D-shaped connector
Would like to borrow/rent/buy one of these if anyone has one, I'm on Auckland NS but would pay for postage
Thanks