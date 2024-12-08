

Hi all, thanks so much for the helpful replies and info. Technology marches on and what used to be commonplace suddenly is a museum piece. Last evening I had a revelation and remembered there is an old DVD recorder in the attic that has a firewire interface so we got that out and sure enough it will talk to the camera. But, its disc drawer won't open! So next step is to take its video output and connect into its modern equivalent, record to hard drive then transfer to a DVD. So far so good, now I just need to find a PC at home with a working optical drive and I can probably get the files onto a HDD ready for editing.

Quite a convoluted process, and not the greatest quality due to the analogue step in the middle but it'll do. I think I'll get a new firewire card for the PC for next time, also so I can archive any old tapes I want to keep. I'll also have a look at the old imac idea.

Thanks again all