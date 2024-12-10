Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
mrgsm021








#318052 10-Dec-2024 19:55


As per title, have one for sale, brand new, still sealed

 

It's got Oppo branding on it.

 

I don't tend to lose/misplace things so not needed, this was a prize won at an Oppo event.

 

RRP I think is about $50, happy to let it go for $25

 

Pick up preferred in Flat Bush during weekends or near Smales Farm Mon - Wed during business hours.

 

Can ship for extra $10 (non rural) anywhere in NZ.

 

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/fb2548daf5fb04143b0f5f06e2287bfb.jpg

 

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/9714fda88796aab086b301b10e6f85e3.jpg

 

 

MaxineN










  #3318904 10-Dec-2024 20:17


I will take that mate 😉








mrgsm021








  #3318909 10-Dec-2024 20:27


Sold pending payment.

mrgsm021








  #3319341 11-Dec-2024 18:34


SOLD!

 

Thanks Geekzone

