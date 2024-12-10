As per title, have one for sale, brand new, still sealed

It's got Oppo branding on it.

I don't tend to lose/misplace things so not needed, this was a prize won at an Oppo event.

RRP I think is about $50, happy to let it go for $25

Pick up preferred in Flat Bush during weekends or near Smales Farm Mon - Wed during business hours.

Can ship for extra $10 (non rural) anywhere in NZ.

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/fb2548daf5fb04143b0f5f06e2287bfb.jpg

https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/9714fda88796aab086b301b10e6f85e3.jpg