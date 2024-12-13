Asking for $980.

Amazing TV, no issue at all.

Amazing TV with all the best features Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, 4K HDR

OLED TVs produce incredible picture quality and contrast with super thin bezels. Big 65" size.

Fantastic TV, used but in perfect condition. Selling as no longer needed. Includes Magic Remote and original manual.

Incredible 4K UHD picture including Active HDR with Dolby Vision + HDR10 + HLG

Dolby Atmos audio

4x HDMI inputs (including ARC), 3x USB inputs (including a USB 3.0 input), optical audio out, 3.5mm headphone jack out, bluetooth (works great if you want to use bluetooth headphones), tv aerial in, WiFi or Ethernet internet built in.

Model number OLED65C7T

Pick up in HOWICK, Auckland.