ANglEAUT

2347 posts

+1 received by user: 747

#318080 13-Dec-2024 13:27
Asking for $980.

 

Amazing TV, no issue at all.
Amazing TV with all the best features Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, 4K HDR
OLED TVs produce incredible picture quality and contrast with super thin bezels. Big 65" size.

 

Fantastic TV, used but in perfect condition. Selling as no longer needed. Includes Magic Remote and original manual.

 

Incredible 4K UHD picture including Active HDR with Dolby Vision + HDR10 + HLG
Dolby Atmos audio 

 

4x HDMI inputs (including ARC), 3x USB inputs (including a USB 3.0 input), optical audio out, 3.5mm headphone jack out, bluetooth (works great if you want to use bluetooth headphones), tv aerial in, WiFi or Ethernet internet built in.

 

Model number OLED65C7T

 

Pick up in HOWICK, Auckland.

 

LG Description:
Blade slim design: no thicker than a pencil at its thinnest point.
Intense colour on Perfect black with OLED TV technology: Each pixel turns on and off individually creating truly impressive contrast, for a range of tones and shades without equal.
The availability of a billion rich colours gives the TV a palette 64 times broader than conventional televisions, to reproduce images with far more subtle and precise gradations, for a more lifelike picture.
Active HDR with Dolby Vision: Analyzes and optimzes HDR10 content scene-by-scene for an even more striking, more breathtaking High Dynamic Range experience. It also supports Dolby Vision and the backward-compatible HLG HDR standard, assuring the most HDR content.
Movie-Theater Surround Sound with Dolby Atmos: Straight from state-of-the-art theaters to the home, Dolby Atmos creates sound that can appear to come from anywhere. With LG OLED TV, audio becomes an incredibly realistic, immersive experience.
webOS Smart Platform brings together popular streaming video apps, such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, TVNZ On Demand and Apple+.
2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images: Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD and upscale your current HD content to Ultra HD-level quality

 

sidefx
3729 posts

+1 received by user: 1230

  #3320013 13-Dec-2024 13:31
Doh would have probably bought this in a second about 5 months ago when my plasma packed it in. 

 

PS: can't see images yet (maybe still uploading or something?) 




ANglEAUT

2347 posts

+1 received by user: 747

  #3322471 19-Dec-2024 20:19
bump




cshaun
404 posts

+1 received by user: 71

  #3322472 19-Dec-2024 20:24
Did the Trade Me sale fall through?



ANglEAUT

2347 posts

+1 received by user: 747

  #3322635 20-Dec-2024 10:06
@cshaun:

 

Did the Trade Me sale fall through?

 

 

Correct.




bendud
313 posts

+1 received by user: 89

  #3322644 20-Dec-2024 10:44
That's an excellent deal: sadly my son who would quite like it is in Dunedin ;-) 

 

I'm guessing no box/appetite to courier?

 

b




ANglEAUT

2347 posts

+1 received by user: 747

  #3322817 20-Dec-2024 15:29
Definitely no box any more. Considering how thin it is, I wouldn't trust the couriers




bendud
313 posts

+1 received by user: 89

  #3322827 20-Dec-2024 15:40
Fully agree! Thanks
B




Slasher
144 posts

+1 received by user: 5

  #3322884 20-Dec-2024 19:20
pmd

