Lenovo L340-15IRH in good condition. I upgraded the RAM and added an SSD. It's a really good, no-nonsense laptop.

Display: 15" 1920x1080

CPU: 2.40GHz Intel i5-9300H

GPU: 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650 (Max-Q) and integrated Intel UHD 630

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 1TB SDD, 1TB HDD (2TB total)

Other: blue LED keyboard, webcam w/ privacy shutter

Runs Windows 11. Includes original box and charger. Battery has aged but still holds charge, was mostly kept plugged in on preservation mode to 70% charge.

Looking for $725 and I'll ship it to any NZ address with tracking.