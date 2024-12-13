Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Offers and Wanted[FS] Lenovo L340 15" Laptop (i5, dGPU)
Lenovo L340-15IRH in good condition. I upgraded the RAM and added an SSD. It's a really good, no-nonsense laptop.

 

Display: 15" 1920x1080
CPU:      2.40GHz Intel i5-9300H
GPU:      4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650 (Max-Q) and integrated Intel UHD 630 
RAM:       16GB DDR4
Storage:  1TB SDD, 1TB HDD (2TB total)
Other:     blue LED keyboard, webcam w/ privacy shutter

 

Runs Windows 11. Includes original box and charger. Battery has aged but still holds charge, was mostly kept plugged in on preservation mode to 70% charge.

 

Looking for $725 and I'll ship it to any NZ address with tracking.

Sold

