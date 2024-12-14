Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sinuation

14-Dec-2024 03:41
  • Prime X570 -P: 135 nzd
  • Ryzen 5800x: 170 nzd
  • G.SKILL Trident Z Neo Series 32 GB (2x16) DDR4 Ram F4-3600C18D-32GTZN: 85 nzd
  • Noctua NH-D15 (1 fan): 90 nzd.

Shoes2468
  14-Dec-2024 08:14
Pmed



Sinuation

  14-Dec-2024 21:59
Pending on CPU, RAM, and Motherboard.

 

Also selling a ryzen 3600 for 80 nzd (no cooler).

Sinuation

  15-Dec-2024 13:34
Can't edit post but sold cpu, ram, and motherboard.

Ryzen 3600 and Coolet still available.

