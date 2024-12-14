✨
Sinuation
126
posts
Master Geek
+1 received by user: 62
ID Verified
#
318088
14-Dec-2024 03:41
Prime X570 -P: 135 nzd
Ryzen 5800x: 170 nzd
G.SKILL Trident Z Neo Series 32 GB (2x16) DDR4 Ram F4-3600C18D-32GTZN: 85 nzd
Noctua NH-D15 (1 fan): 90 nzd.
Shoes2468
787
posts
Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 79
#3320364
14-Dec-2024 08:14
Pmed
Sinuation
126
posts
Master Geek
+1 received by user: 62
ID Verified
#3320628
14-Dec-2024 21:59
Pending on CPU, RAM, and Motherboard.
Also selling a ryzen 3600 for 80 nzd (no cooler).
Sinuation
126
posts
Master Geek
+1 received by user: 62
ID Verified
#3320772
15-Dec-2024 13:34
Can't edit post but sold cpu, ram, and motherboard.
Ryzen 3600 and Coolet still available.
