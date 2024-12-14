Great computer chair. Very comfortable. I purchased it off Trade Me in July 2022.
Located in Fairfield, Hamilton. Wanting $130 for it.
Images:
Features
- Ratchet height adjustable back/lumbar
- Independently adjustable seat angle – free floating or lockable
- Independently adjustable back rest angle – free floating or lockable
- Polyurethane moulded foam
- D1 nylon base
- 60mm twin wheel castors
- 130 x 48mm gas lift
- Weight Rating 180kg
Warehouse Stationery for more info
https://www.warehousestationery.co.nz/product/W2252682.html