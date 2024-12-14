Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Buro Seating Roma 3 Lever Midback Computer Chair $130 (Located in Hamilton)
Great computer chair. Very comfortable. I purchased it off Trade Me in July 2022. 

 

Located in Fairfield, Hamilton. Wanting $130 for it. 

Images:

 

 

Features

 

- Ratchet height adjustable back/lumbar
- Independently adjustable seat angle – free floating or lockable
- Independently adjustable back rest angle – free floating or lockable
- Polyurethane moulded foam
- D1 nylon base
- 60mm twin wheel castors
- 130 x 48mm gas lift
- Weight Rating 180kg

 

Warehouse Stationery for more info
https://www.warehousestationery.co.nz/product/W2252682.html

$120



FYI to anyone pondering, these are great chairs - I'd totes buy this to go with ours if you were in Wellington.

$110



Pending. 

Sold. 

