Insanekiwi

This was used for my son’s schooling. It’s in great condition as he looks after his items.



Great battery life - it rarely needed charging maybe every week or so for the past 2 years. I would say it will still last the whole day in the class without issues.



The screen is big enough as I find too many sized at 12”.



Has little whiter marks on the screen as per the photos which doesn’t show on darker colours. I don’t think it bothered my son at all. The new school requires Microsoft based device so we are forced to change.



The pen takes very thin AAAA battery which I don’t have a spare to test but I think it should work fine. It comes with USB C fast charging brick.



Specs:



Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Flip Chromebook 13.3" FHD

Touch Intel i3-10110U 8GB 128GB SSD ChromeOS

1yrwarranty - WiFi6 + BT5, Webcam, USB-C (with Power Delivery and DP 1.2), MicroSD Reader - BYOD,1.35kg (MPN: 82B8002UUX)



https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/65umkoelldfd328m42eil/AGP4LmUDowZmGhdnpB_oEG4?rlkey=3s11sbxzw6r5fd5m3ts2zwtcj&st=j5q5o6gr&dl=0



Let me know if you have any questions. $250 ono + shipping. Would be a fantastic device for anyone needing schooling, YouTube, etc.



