ForumsOffers and WantedFS: 2x Amp, 1x logi harmony, 1x short throw projector

xyf

xyf

300 posts

Ultimate Geek


#318128 18-Dec-2024 16:23
Clearing out yet more things.

 

2x amps (these would be pickup only i guess, maybe the sony one I could ship). These are modern amps, 4k hdr etc

 

$250 - Sony amp, about 18-12 months old -- sony str-dh790 -- https://store.sony.co.nz/receiver/STRDH790.html

 

$150 - Onkyo amp, about 5 years old, was replaced with the sony one, been in storage since - Onkyo TX-NR575E -- https://www.cnet.com/reviews/onkyo-tx-nr575-review/ 

 

 

 

1x Short throw projector

 

$400 - Epson EB535W - About 8 years old, been in storage for last 4 year so minimal usage on the bulb. I actually have no idea if these still have any value or not, I see they still retail for $1800 new --  https://www.epson.co.nz/products/projector/EB-535W_Specs.asp  

 

 

 

1x Harmony 

 

$100 ONO if no one offers, i know you cant get these now -- 1x Logitech Harmony Elite -- https://www.pcmag.com/reviews/logitech-harmony-elite -- has been activily used until a few weeks ago. Only has 1 IR blaster. 

Johnk
832 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3322051 18-Dec-2024 16:32
Pick up from ?
Could be keen on the Onkyo Amp



Disrespective
1924 posts

Uber Geek


  #3322054 18-Dec-2024 16:41
What's the state of the Harmony remote like? Mine is a bit ratty thanks to the kids but i'm keen on a replacement so would like first option on it. 

lachlanw
156 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3322145 19-Dec-2024 07:41
PM Sent for the Onkyo amp. 



xyf

xyf

300 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3322153 19-Dec-2024 08:05
Ok so i think hte onkyo amp is gone people, waiting on a pickup

 

 

 

The harmony remote is well hardly used. It was used in a conference room to turn everything on and off, nothing really fancy was done so it sat on its craddle mostly which might have made the battery not as great... but i have no idea. 

 

 

 

Again happy for some ONO on things, PM though

xyf

xyf

300 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3322154 19-Dec-2024 08:06
ALSO i have these 2x Unifi Nanaostations AC version sitting around if anyone randomly wants to send a wifi signal across a large distance. $50 for the pair, they are only about 12-18months old

lachlanw
156 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3322155 19-Dec-2024 08:10
LOL PM sent for the sony amp....

Disrespective
1924 posts

Uber Geek


  #3322172 19-Dec-2024 09:26
PM'd about the nano stations and remote. Thanks. 

 
 
 
 

Dingbatt
6744 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3322246 19-Dec-2024 11:20
Disrespective:

 

PM'd about the nano stations and remote. Thanks. 

 

 

If this falls through (I don’t expect it to), I will be backup for the remote.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

xyf

xyf

300 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3322415 19-Dec-2024 16:12
Ok only the Projector left,

 

Now i really dont want this thing people, someone take it of my hands... please!

 

 

pih

pih
649 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3322919 20-Dec-2024 23:52
I'm already well over budget on several other projects, and the boss has said no but ... I can really see outdoor movie night on the lawn with that projector 😂

xyf

xyf

300 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3322932 21-Dec-2024 07:55
me too, make an offer i cant refuse :D

