Clearing out yet more things.

2x amps (these would be pickup only i guess, maybe the sony one I could ship). These are modern amps, 4k hdr etc

$250 - Sony amp, about 18-12 months old -- sony str-dh790 -- https://store.sony.co.nz/receiver/STRDH790.html

$150 - Onkyo amp, about 5 years old, was replaced with the sony one, been in storage since - Onkyo TX-NR575E -- https://www.cnet.com/reviews/onkyo-tx-nr575-review/

1x Short throw projector

$400 - Epson EB535W - About 8 years old, been in storage for last 4 year so minimal usage on the bulb. I actually have no idea if these still have any value or not, I see they still retail for $1800 new -- https://www.epson.co.nz/products/projector/EB-535W_Specs.asp

1x Harmony

$100 ONO if no one offers, i know you cant get these now -- 1x Logitech Harmony Elite -- https://www.pcmag.com/reviews/logitech-harmony-elite -- has been activily used until a few weeks ago. Only has 1 IR blaster.