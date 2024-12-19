Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: S22 Ultra 512GB Green
Geekeneer

179 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#318132 19-Dec-2024 09:29
Send private message

512GB Samsung S22 Ultra in excellent condition.

 

Screen Protector and UAG Monarch Case since day 1. This phone has never touched the floor. Some of the side panels still have the original plastic stuck on.

 

Will include the UAG cover and some spare screen protectors.

 

Pickup in Point England, Auckland, or shipping at buyers risk and cost.

 

Also have an S22+ 256GB Green if anyone is interested. Similar condition with UAG case from day. This includes a brand new UAG Clear case as well still in packaging.

 

$900 ONO.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Qazzy03
463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3322228 19-Dec-2024 10:33
Send private message

Fyi.Samsung has a trade in offer that can get the the 24 ultra 512gb for about $900.

https://www.cheapies.nz/node/49816



Geekeneer

179 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3322292 19-Dec-2024 14:21
Send private message

Qazzy03: Fyi.Samsung has a trade in offer that can get the the 24 ultra 512gb for about $900.

https://www.cheapies.nz/node/49816

 

 

 

That was speculation and turned out not true.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright