512GB Samsung S22 Ultra in excellent condition.

Screen Protector and UAG Monarch Case since day 1. This phone has never touched the floor. Some of the side panels still have the original plastic stuck on.

Will include the UAG cover and some spare screen protectors.

Pickup in Point England, Auckland, or shipping at buyers risk and cost.

Also have an S22+ 256GB Green if anyone is interested. Similar condition with UAG case from day. This includes a brand new UAG Clear case as well still in packaging.

$900 ONO.