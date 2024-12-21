$250 plus shipping
Would also trade for a Samsung watch or other Android compatible watch.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS / WiFi model
45mm Blue Aluminium
Cosmetically looks mint. Maybe 1 or 2 minuscule scuffs on the frame but screen is perfect.
Battery health is 80%. Still easily lasted the day or up to 2 with AOD off.
Comes in the box with Abyss Blue Sport Band.
Will also include a 3rd party Blue nylon strap and a black rainbow silicone strap with a protective case.
Please note that with the holidays coming up it might take a few extra days for shipping.