$250 plus shippingWould also trade for a Samsung watch or other Android compatible watch.Apple Watch Series 7 GPS / WiFi model45mm Blue AluminiumCosmetically looks mint. Maybe 1 or 2 minuscule scuffs on the frame but screen is perfect.Battery health is 80%. Still easily lasted the day or up to 2 with AOD off.Comes in the box with Abyss Blue Sport Band.Will also include a 3rd party Blue nylon strap and a black rainbow silicone strap with a protective case.Please note that with the holidays coming up it might take a few extra days for shipping.