I have a bunch of old cards if anyone is interested. Pick up from Hamilton. All of them work. Asking here before the become eWaste.

1 x Nvidia NVS 300 - low profile bracket

1x Nvidia NVS 300 - normal bracket

I have 1 set of DVI splitter cables to go with these

1x Geforce 210 1GB - DVI VGA and HDMI outs

1x ASUS EN9600GT - 2 DVI outs - have cables

Will hold on to these for a week.