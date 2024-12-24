Existing board appears to have just died and I've got more DDR4 RDIMMs than I'd like to replace just yet, and there aren't really other platforms that take them easily.
Does anyone have such a board lying around?
Wellington ideally. Cheers.
I just found one of these boards X99-deluxe and got the best possible xeon it supports and started using it. Would have sold it to you if you had asked last week..
I'm interested in the DDR4 RDIMMs if you want to sell.. I only have 3 x 8GB on my board. Want 8 x 8GB
The X99 board only takes 8GB RDIMMs from what I can see..
rdrrdr:
Always the way...
rdrrdr:
The X99 board only takes 8GB RDIMMs from what I can see..
I had the Asus X99-Pro and can confirm that 4x16GB RDIMMs workT perfectly fine. There's 16GB RDIMMs on the QVL, too.
Will definitely consider selling the RAM if I change platform.
SomeoneSomewhere:
Hm.. Let me take another look at what the x99-deluxe supports. Maybe different X99 models support different RDIMM capacities.
This is what I found: https://dlcdnets.asus.com/pub/ASUS/mb/LGA2011/X99-A/X99_Series_DRAM_QVL0603.pdf?model=X99-DELUXE
The main specification pages seem to have been taken down.
Don't most x99 not use rdimms, and if they do, they don't work in ECC mode?
C612 or C620 might be a better replacement board? I have the EPC612D8, with 2 broken dimm slots, hence the spare mem :(.
Don't know how I missed it.. :)
CORSAIR CMD128GX4M8A2666C15(Ver4.31) 128GB(16GB*8) DS 15-17-17-35 1.2V
G.SKILL F4-2400C15Q2-128GRK 128GB(16GB*8) DS Heat-Sink Package 15-15-15-35 1.2V
Psilan:
Don't most x99 not use rdimms, and if they do, they don't work in ECC mode?
C612 or C620 might be a better replacement board? I have the EPC612D8, with 2 broken dimm slots, hence the spare mem :(.
I believe RDIMMs work in non-ECC mode with an i7 chip, but you can put a <$100 refurb Xeon E5 into them and get ECC.