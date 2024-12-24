Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SomeoneSomewhere

1787 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#318185 24-Dec-2024 00:41
Send private message

Existing board appears to have just died and I've got more DDR4 RDIMMs than I'd like to replace just yet, and there aren't really other platforms that take them easily.

 

Does anyone have such a board lying around?

 

Wellington ideally. Cheers. 

rdrrdr
86 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3324039 24-Dec-2024 07:44
Send private message

I just found one of these boards X99-deluxe and got the best possible xeon it supports and started using it. Would have sold it to you if you had asked last week.. 

 

 

 

I'm interested in the DDR4 RDIMMs if you want to sell.. I only have 3 x 8GB on my board. Want 8 x 8GB



Psilan
856 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3324046 24-Dec-2024 08:10
Send private message

36ASF2G72PZ-2G3 interested in two 16gb rdimms?




Voyager referral - https://refer.voyager.nz/68QKJ8XKK

rdrrdr
86 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3324049 24-Dec-2024 08:23
Send private message

The X99 board only takes 8GB RDIMMs from what I can see..



SomeoneSomewhere

1787 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3324124 24-Dec-2024 10:43
Send private message

rdrrdr:

 

I just found one of these boards X99-deluxe and got the best possible xeon it supports and started using it. Would have sold it to you if you had asked last week.. 

 

 

 

I'm interested in the DDR4 RDIMMs if you want to sell.. I only have 3 x 8GB on my board. Want 8 x 8GB

 

 

Always the way...

 

 

 

rdrrdr:

 

The X99 board only takes 8GB RDIMMs from what I can see..

 

 

I had the Asus X99-Pro and can confirm that 4x16GB RDIMMs workT perfectly fine. There's 16GB RDIMMs on the QVL, too.

 

Will definitely consider selling the RAM if I change platform. 

rdrrdr
86 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3324128 24-Dec-2024 10:52
Send private message

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

I had the Asus X99-Pro and can confirm that 4x16GB RDIMMs workT perfectly fine. There's 16GB RDIMMs on the QVL, too.

 

Will definitely consider selling the RAM if I change platform. 

 

 

 

 

Hm.. Let me take another look at what the x99-deluxe supports. Maybe different X99 models support different RDIMM capacities.

SomeoneSomewhere

1787 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3324131 24-Dec-2024 10:55
Send private message

This is what I found: https://dlcdnets.asus.com/pub/ASUS/mb/LGA2011/X99-A/X99_Series_DRAM_QVL0603.pdf?model=X99-DELUXE

 

 

 

The main specification pages seem to have been taken down.


Psilan
856 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3324133 24-Dec-2024 10:55
Send private message

Don't most x99 not use rdimms, and if they do, they don't work in ECC mode?

 

C612 or C620 might be a better replacement board? I have the EPC612D8, with 2 broken dimm slots, hence the spare mem :(.




Voyager referral - https://refer.voyager.nz/68QKJ8XKK

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
rdrrdr
86 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3324134 24-Dec-2024 10:56
Send private message

Don't know how I missed it.. :)

 

 

 

CORSAIR CMD128GX4M8A2666C15(Ver4.31) 128GB(16GB*8) DS 15-17-17-35 1.2V

 

G.SKILL F4-2400C15Q2-128GRK 128GB(16GB*8) DS Heat-Sink Package 15-15-15-35 1.2V

SomeoneSomewhere

1787 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3324135 24-Dec-2024 10:57
Send private message

Psilan:

 

Don't most x99 not use rdimms, and if they do, they don't work in ECC mode?

 

C612 or C620 might be a better replacement board? I have the EPC612D8, with 2 broken dimm slots, hence the spare mem :(.

 

 

I believe RDIMMs work in non-ECC mode with an i7 chip, but you can put a <$100 refurb Xeon E5 into them and get ECC.


