✨
Mighty Ape
|
Samsung
|
AliExpress
|
Wise
|
Sharesies
|
Hatch
|
GoodSync
|
Backblaze backup
|
Free white papers
Home
Forums
News
Reviews
Live
Search
Contact
Welcome
Guest
.
You haven't
logged in
yet. If you don't have an account you can
register now
.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our
ID Verification
Forums
›
Offers and Wanted
›
FS: Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB Gold $95 inc shipping.
K8Toledo
1009
posts
Uber Geek
#
318230
28-Dec-2024 19:00
SM-G903F Gold
Mint condition, no case.
$95
inc shipping.
Stock photo obviously.
K8Toledo
1009
posts
Uber Geek
#3325657
28-Dec-2024 23:51
Pending
Quic Broadband
Move to
New Zealand's best fibre broadband service
(affiliate link). Note that to use
Quic Broadband
you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
K8Toledo
1009
posts
Uber Geek
#3325730
29-Dec-2024 09:08
Gone.
News and reviews »
Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53
Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30
OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00
Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37
New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30
Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21
Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05
OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59
Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52
2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05
Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18
Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06
The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55
Amazon Echo Show 5 3rd Generation Review
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:34
Smarter and More Personality: The New Alexa+ Coming to a Home Near You Soon
Posted 27-Feb-2025 17:24
Geekzone Live »
Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with
Geekzone Live
now.
Updates »
Are you subscribed to our
RSS feed
? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.
RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page
Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright