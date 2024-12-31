I bought these from serverpartdeals mistakenly for my unraid server. Could return them through ebay but thought I may as well see if anyone wants to buy them locally for a good price.

Note that these are HSMR drives so they would need a suitable system to be installed into. From what I understand a linux distro using BTRFS should work (but I'm no position to confirm)

The drives are showing up in bios, but can't be detected in unraid or a windows 11 environment, so they're no good to me.

Thinking $800 for both which is still a fair amount less than I paid.

Sorry, forgot to confirm they are Seagate Exos. X18z 18TB HSMR SATA 6Gb/s 3.5in Data Center HDD - ST18000NM000G