Forums Offers and Wanted FS:2x18tb HMSMR drives
Mprezd

119 posts

Master Geek


#318259 31-Dec-2024 09:22
I bought these from serverpartdeals mistakenly for my unraid server. Could return them through ebay but thought I may as well see if anyone wants to buy them locally for a good price. 

 

Note that these are HSMR drives so they would need a suitable system to be installed into. From what I understand a linux distro using BTRFS should work (but I'm no position to confirm)

 

The drives are showing up in bios, but can't be detected in unraid or a windows 11 environment, so they're no good to me. 

 

Thinking $800 for both which is still a fair amount less than I paid. 

 

Sorry, forgot to confirm they are Seagate Exos. X18z 18TB HSMR SATA 6Gb/s 3.5in Data Center HDD - ST18000NM000G

mentalinc
3133 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3326483 31-Dec-2024 09:25
Sounds faulty.

Hsmr is just a way for the data being written to the drive.
Have you tried different cables?




Mprezd

119 posts

Master Geek


  #3326485 31-Dec-2024 09:34
I've updated them to be what I believe they are which is HMSMR drives - host managed. 

 

Tried in 3 different systems all with different cables. All show up in bios but not in the environment. Most of the info I can find suggests that they only really work under BTRFS in zoned mode. 

 

The only other workaround I can see is disabling the 3.3v pin on the sata connector, but I'd rather either sell to someone who knows they can use them, or return them. 

 

I'm based on Wellington, so if someone is interested and believes they have a system these will work in i'm happy to come around and test it.

 

I don't believe the drives are both faulty. I guess they could be, but the seller has always been trustworthy in the past and from my reading it appears I just don't have a setup to support these drives

