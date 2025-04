Was using it till last week. In good condition. Needs a clean though.

Comes with 3 fans. Has all the screws, filters, etc.

Looking for $30

Pick up from Hamilton East.

https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/pc-cases/cc-9011136-ww/crystal-series-280x-tempered-glass-micro-atx-case-white-cc-9011136-ww

https://photos.app.goo.gl/xE7KZ1RXsv8AyWcT9