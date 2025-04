Hi there , I have a iPhone 13 Pro Max. Was only used for a year before I switched to the 14 pro mx and has been in a draw ever since..

Sierra Blue colour and 128gb

Absolutely flawless condition - No scratches, dents or marks and also comes with the box and unused cable. Has been used in a case.

Not sure what the battery health is as the phone was factory reset after use. I’m happy to set it back up and have a look if you’re interested.



$850