OnePlus 9 5G 128GB Storage 8GB RAM Astral Black

Model LE2110

Good Condition

OnePlus Sandstone case and two NZ USB-C charger included. (One 20w one, and one 67W Oppo One (This one can charge this phone at 65W)), also one european one included which would need an adapter to work Phone is about 2 years old, battery still more than enough to get me through a day (5-7 hours SOT). No scratches on the screen, some scuff marks on rear glass but nothing major. Comparable to S21 series, and Oppo Find X3 series. Running on Android 14. Asking for $200 + shipping nationwide, pickup also available in Mt Roskill.

Display Type: Fluid AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1100 nits (peak)

Screen Size: 6.55 inches, 103.6 cm2 (87.6% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (402 ppi density)

Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 5, Always-on display

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

Battery: Li-Po 4500 mAh

Camera: 3x Camera 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43", 1.12µm, multi-directional PDAF, 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm (ultrawide), 1/1.56", 1.0µm, AF, 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome)

Sensors: Fingerprint reader (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum

NFC: Yes

USB: USB Type C 3.1

