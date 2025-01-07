Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Switches and Mini Wireless Keyboards
Rickles

#318325 7-Jan-2025 11:40
Wireless Keyboard/Air Mouse … as new

 

Mini Wireless Keyboard … as new

 

Edimax 5-port switch (9ES-3305P) … as new

 

Edimax 5-port switch (ES3105)

 

$5 each … delivered/picked up Wellington, postage elsewhere.

cshaun
  #3328620 7-Jan-2025 12:18
Any info/models on the keyboards?

 
 
 
 

mdf

  #3328622 7-Jan-2025 12:19
Wireless tech of the keyboards please? I'd be keen on one/both if bluetooth. 

Rickles

  #3328626 7-Jan-2025 12:28
Keyboards/mouse are like this -

 

mini keyboard - Search Images

 

Portable Mini Air Mouse C120 Fly Air Mouse Rechargeable Wireless Keyboard airmouse For Android TV Box/PC/TV Smart TV - AliExpress

 

Both have own 2.4GHz dongle



Rickles

  #3330812 13-Jan-2025 09:06
Bump (final).

Morgenmuffel
  #3330841 13-Jan-2025 11:42
sorry, whats still left




Rickles

  #3330844 13-Jan-2025 11:52
     >sorry, whats still left<

 

All items.

