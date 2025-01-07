Like New Asus Rog Phone 8 Pro

Only used for a few weeks but not really like the gaming phone vibes.

Also includes bumper case that provides more protection than what they give you inside the box and original Asus earphone jack

Specifications: 16Gb RAM + 512 Gb storage.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, SM8650, Qcta-core CPUs, 3.3GHz Qualcomm Adreno 750

Main Camera Sony® IMX890 50 MP - 1/1.56” large sensor size, gimbal OIS Quad Bayer technology - 12.5 MP, 2 µm large effective pixel size F1.9 aperture 23.8mm equivalent focal length in 35mm film camera 2x2 on-chip-lens phase detection autofocus LED flash Second Camera 13 MP, 120° ultrawide-angle camera Free-form lens 12.7mm equivalent focal length in 35mm film camera

RRP $2200 from PB Tech: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHASU008100/ASUS-ROG-Phone-8-Pro-5G-Dual-SIM-Gaming-Smartphone

Wanting $1200; based in Auckland North Shore.