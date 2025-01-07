Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
kohohuta

#318329 7-Jan-2025 16:16
Like New Asus Rog Phone 8 Pro

 

Only used for a few weeks but not really like the gaming phone vibes.

 

Also includes bumper case that provides more protection than what they give you inside the box and original Asus earphone jack

 

 

 

Specifications: 16Gb RAM + 512 Gb storage.

 

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, SM8650, Qcta-core CPUs, 3.3GHz Qualcomm Adreno 750

 

Main Camera Sony® IMX890 50 MP - 1/1.56” large sensor size, gimbal OIS Quad Bayer technology - 12.5 MP, 2 µm large effective pixel size F1.9 aperture 23.8mm equivalent focal length in 35mm film camera 2x2 on-chip-lens phase detection autofocus LED flash Second Camera 13 MP, 120° ultrawide-angle camera Free-form lens 12.7mm equivalent focal length in 35mm film camera

 

 

 

RRP $2200 from PB Tech: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MPHASU008100/ASUS-ROG-Phone-8-Pro-5G-Dual-SIM-Gaming-Smartphone 

 

 

 

Wanting $1200; based in Auckland North Shore. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

gehenna
  #3328817 7-Jan-2025 18:51
Do you have the receipt for warranty?  Thanks

 
 
 
 

kohohuta

  #3328842 7-Jan-2025 19:34
It's an insurance replacement, I have the invoice from PB Tech for that but didn't show the actual price

kohohuta

  #3331839 15-Jan-2025 16:06
Sold now

