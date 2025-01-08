At the office we have reciently migrated to a new phone system and have a bunch of Yealink phones left over.

Almost all are T46S and include a desk or wall mount - https://www.voicepro.co.nz/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=382

Approx 30 units

Asking $25 ea

There are a couple of the smaller T41S with wall mount - https://www.voicepro.co.nz/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=380

Approx 10 units

Asking $20 ea

These are not suitable for Teams calling but ideal of solutions like 3CX.

A bit dirty and a few scratches but in working condition.

All were PoE powered so do not have PSU, just short ethernet cables.

Located in Auckland (Albany) if you want to collect but I can happily ship too - PM to work out costs



