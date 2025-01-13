Hi all, I have the following items for sale. See here for pics.

Mikrotik CRS305-1G-4S+IN desktop switch

4 x 10Gbps SFP+ ports, and 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports.

Excellent condition - only used briefly during network consolidation.

https://mikrotik.com/product/crs305_1g_4s_in

$250

Ruckus ICX7250-48P rackmount switch

FS.com 10GBASE-T SFP+ module

Yubikey 5C NFC Security Keys

Latest version 5.7 firmware

New / unopened. I ended up with some extras due to a courier mix-up.

https://www.yubico.com/nz/product/yubikey-5c-nfc/

$80 each

Raspberry PI KVM enablement kit

HDMI-CSI bridge and USB-C splitter for a DIY Pi-KVM V2 setup.

https://pikvm.org / https://github.com/pikvm/pikvm?tab=readme-ov-file

$20

Samsung 990 Pro 1TB PCIe 4 NVMe SSD

Drive health excellent / less than 10GB written.

$140

Items with their own posts:

- Juniper EX2300-C-12P PoE Switch - 12 x 1GB + 2 x SFP+ 10GB ports

- Raspberry Pi 4B 8GB and accessories bundle (I may consider parting this one out - let me know if interested)

- Gallagher alarm and access control system bundle

Pick up from Wellington CBD, or will courier with NZ Post at cost.