Hi all, I have the following items for sale. See here for pics.
Mikrotik CRS305-1G-4S+IN desktop switch
- 4 x 10Gbps SFP+ ports, and 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports.
- Excellent condition - only used briefly during network consolidation.
- https://mikrotik.com/product/crs305_1g_4s_in
- $250
Ruckus ICX7250-48P rackmount switch
FS.com 10GBASE-T SFP+ module
Yubikey 5C NFC Security Keys
- Latest version 5.7 firmware
- New / unopened. I ended up with some extras due to a courier mix-up.
- https://www.yubico.com/nz/product/yubikey-5c-nfc/
- $80 each
Raspberry PI KVM enablement kit
- HDMI-CSI bridge and USB-C splitter for a DIY Pi-KVM V2 setup.
- https://pikvm.org / https://github.com/pikvm/pikvm?tab=readme-ov-file
- $20
Samsung 990 Pro 1TB PCIe 4 NVMe SSD
- Drive health excellent / less than 10GB written.
- $140
Items with their own posts:
- Juniper EX2300-C-12P PoE Switch - 12 x 1GB + 2 x SFP+ 10GB ports
- Raspberry Pi 4B 8GB and accessories bundle (I may consider parting this one out - let me know if interested)
-
Gallagher alarm and access control system bundle
Pick up from Wellington CBD, or will courier with NZ Post at cost.