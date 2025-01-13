Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi all, I have the following items for sale. See here for pics.  

 

Mikrotik CRS305-1G-4S+IN desktop switch 

 

 

 

Ruckus ICX7250-48P rackmount switch

 

FS.com 10GBASE-T SFP+ module

 

 

 

Yubikey 5C NFC Security Keys

 

 

 

Raspberry PI KVM enablement kit

 

   

 

Samsung 990 Pro 1TB PCIe 4 NVMe SSD

 

  • Drive health excellent / less than 10GB written.
  • $140

 

 

Items with their own posts:  

 

Juniper EX2300-C-12P PoE Switch - 12 x 1GB + 2 x SFP+ 10GB ports

 

Raspberry Pi 4B 8GB and accessories bundle (I may consider parting this one out - let me know if interested)    

 

Gallagher alarm and access control system bundle    

 

 

 

Pick up from Wellington CBD, or will courier with NZ Post at cost.




PM sent re YubiKey

 
 
 
 

I've added a couple of items and will keep this post updated.




Bump with pricing updates




