Yep me too... can't collect.

But then again my interest is more towards rebuilding 1970's 1980s 8 bit computers

So if you anyone has 8080/8085/Z80/6800/6809/68008/SC/MP/6502 etc CPUs as well as RAM/ROM/EPROM from that era....

So far I have been lucky , in my job we scrap a lot of old scientific equipment so I get a lot of PCBs for chip recovery.

Use a lot of 0.1uF caps as well as electrolytics and prefer machine pin IC sockets over the others...