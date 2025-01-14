Hi team, having spent the summer break decommisioning a lot of server and storage gear and I have a whole bunch of stuff from in the Auckland Office to recycle.

Keep an eye on the forum as I will have heaps of 1U and 2U HPE G7 and G8 plus Supermicro and Blade systems for your homelabs up this week and next.

Today I have two of these Supermicro storage units that are SAS attached and have 45 drive bays.

Each includes ~44 drive caddy's and one SSD caddy and I have the rail kits.



$500 each pickup from Albany only due to size.









Optionally I have 3TB drives to fit I can bundle @ $20 each .. the drives are 8~10 years old and have high power on time but not a lot of use, hence low price.

All were wiped and checked. Happy to consider selling drives in bunches of 5 to anyone if they are not needed in the JBOD.



