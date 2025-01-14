Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Offers and Wanted Supermicro 45 drive Bay SAS Storage Box with optional 3TB HDD
GoranZ

398 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#318400 14-Jan-2025 12:51
Send private message

Hi team, having spent the summer break decommisioning a lot of server and storage gear and I have a whole bunch of stuff from in the Auckland Office to recycle.
Keep an eye on the forum as I will have heaps of 1U and 2U HPE G7 and G8 plus Supermicro and Blade systems for your homelabs up this week and next.

 

Today  I have two of these Supermicro storage units that are SAS attached and have 45 drive bays.
Each includes ~44 drive caddy's and one SSD caddy and I have the rail kits.

$500 each pickup from Albany only due to size.

 



 


Optionally I have 3TB drives to fit I can bundle @ $20 each .. the drives are 8~10 years old and have high power on time but not a lot of use, hence low price.
All were wiped and checked. Happy to consider selling drives in bunches of 5 to anyone if they are not needed in the JBOD.  

 

Create new topic
nztim
3676 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3331416 14-Jan-2025 13:12
Send private message

GoranZ:

 

Keep an eye on the forum as I will have heaps of 1U and 2U HPE G7 and G8

 

 

Keep in mind server Windows 2016+ and ESXi 7+ (Supported versions of Windows Server and ESXi) require at least a Gen9 server making G7/G8 kit not worth much value anymore unless someone needs them for parts

 

 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
timbosan
2129 posts

Uber Geek


  #3331418 14-Jan-2025 13:15
Send private message

Hi, re delling drives separately, how much would you want for 5?  Any idea of the actual power on time, or is it just 8 years @ 24/7 ?

GoranZ

398 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3331423 14-Jan-2025 13:25
Send private message

timbosan:

 

Hi, re delling drives separately, how much would you want for 5?  Any idea of the actual power on time, or is it just 8 years @ 24/7 ?

 

 

8 to 10 years 24x7 ... some as low as 80,000 hours and others closer to 90,000 hours ... was thinking $100 for 5



GoranZ

398 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3331425 14-Jan-2025 13:29
Send private message

nztim:

 

GoranZ:

 

Keep an eye on the forum as I will have heaps of 1U and 2U HPE G7 and G8

 

 

Keep in mind server Windows 2016+ and ESXi 7+ (Supported versions of Windows Server and ESXi) require at least a Gen9 server making G7/G8 kit not worth much value anymore unless someone needs them for parts

 

 

Yeah we run a different hypervisor thats not really effected but basically the RAM is prob the most valueable part of these as most are 384GB or more.
I am working through spec and condition etc over the next few days and will do a new thread. 

richms
27873 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331456 14-Jan-2025 15:12
Send private message

I will be keen when there is a supermicro machine that matches these expanders since I got some the last time they were up on offer on here.




Richard rich.ms

ushare99
63 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3331573 14-Jan-2025 18:20
Send private message

cant wait to get to a point where i can house one of these in my home :D

mentalinc
3140 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3331576 14-Jan-2025 18:35
Send private message

How loud is the expander?
I've got and md1200 and even with the silence scripts it's a
bit loud.
Looks like this just connects to a standard raid card looking at the cables




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 



GoranZ

398 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3331580 14-Jan-2025 18:54
Send private message

mentalinc: How loud is the expander?
I've got and md1200 and even with the silence scripts it's a
bit loud.
Looks like this just connects to a standard raid card looking at the cables

 

I would call it medium loud ?? .. its got about 8 fans inside that shift some air and you do notice it, but I was able to sit next to it for a day to format drives without any real issue. Yeah its just a JBOD, you need a RAID card or JBOD card and SW RAID. I can include some 6GB or 12GB cables.

 

 

Zeon
3912 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3331808 15-Jan-2025 14:48
Send private message

How many Reds do you have? I may be interested in taking up to 90x of them. Can you give more details on the SAS/SATA connectivity for the JBOD units? If it's compatible with the cables I already have then will take one also. Would be planning to use with a SAS2008 card in HBA mode (like LSI 9211) and external SAS cables.




Speedtest 2019-10-14

Create new topic





