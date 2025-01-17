I’m hoping to get a piece of kwila about 600 x not less than 90 x not less than 19mm.

Timber merchants who sell kwila typically do not offer it as cut short lengths and I don’t want to buy a full length.

This doesn't lend itself to postage so happy to pick up in the greater Auckland area. I’m located on the North Shore.

Some friends have a piece of floorboard that needs replacing in their 1960’s traditional bach and I've offered to do it for them. We don’t know what sort of wood it is - probably a native timber - but it’s mid-dark reddish-brown and a piece of kwila patched-in and polyurethaned will fit the bill well. This is mainly for the colour - we could use pine then try to stain it to match - but that's a fiddle.

Please PM me if you can help.