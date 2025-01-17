Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8671 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#318432 17-Jan-2025 07:37
Send private message quote this post

I’m hoping to get a piece of kwila about 600 x not less than 90 x not less than 19mm.

 

Timber merchants who sell kwila typically do not offer it as cut short lengths and I don’t want to buy a full length.

 

This doesn't lend itself to postage so happy to pick up in the greater Auckland area. I’m located on the North Shore.

 

Some friends have a piece of floorboard that needs replacing in their 1960’s traditional bach and I've offered to do it for them. We don’t know what sort of wood it is - probably a native timber - but it’s mid-dark reddish-brown and a piece of kwila patched-in and polyurethaned will fit the bill well. This is mainly for the colour - we could use pine then try to stain it to match - but that's a fiddle.

 

Please PM me if you can help.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Andib
1352 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3332549 17-Jan-2025 08:28
Send private message quote this post

I’m in Karaka so you may not want to travel this far but we have just finished doing our deck in 140mm and so have a few offcuts that will be at least 600 you can have.

 
 
 
 

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8671 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3332553 17-Jan-2025 08:31
Send private message quote this post

Andib: I’m in Karaka so you may not want to travel this far but we have just finished doing our deck in 140mm and so have a few offcuts that will be at least 600 you can have.

 

Many thanks - very kind and much appreciated.

 

I would like to take you up on that but hope you will understand if I wait a while to see if anything closer comes up. I will keep in touch.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Andib
1352 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3332557 17-Jan-2025 08:37
Send private message quote this post

Yep that’s not a problem, DM me if / when you decide you need it.

An alternative could be Bunnings, they will sell a single stick. If you go in you should be able to pick up a 3m stick from the pack(3m is about as short as they come)



Bung
6319 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3332562 17-Jan-2025 08:47
Send private message quote this post

Some of the Bunnings staff are very casual about cutting to length eg you need 4m lengths they just chop them out of 5.4s and the off cut goes in the shorts bin. Our local ITM won't. If you need 4m you might be lucky that they have 4.8s.

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8671 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3332565 17-Jan-2025 08:48
Send private message quote this post

Andib: Yep that’s not a problem, DM me if / when you decide you need it.

An alternative could be Bunnings, they will sell a single stick. If you go in you should be able to pick up a 3m stick from the pack(3m is about as short as they come)

 

Good thinking - even though I live at Bunnings, I only looked at timber merchants. Checked just now and website says they have random lengths down to 1.8m so I'll have a look at that.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8671 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3333440 20-Jan-2025 11:50
Send private message quote this post

This turned out to be a bit of a storm in a teacup. Went to Bunnings - they had the profile I was looking for and were happy to cut me their 1m minimum length. Beautiful piece of kwila and good colour for what we want.

 

So thanks again @Andib - all sorted.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

hobsonlea
262 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3333902 20-Jan-2025 21:05
Send private message quote this post

Bunnings Kwila wood deliveries, usually have a kwila lengths as packaging to protect the bundle.
I’ve found these really helpful to repair kwila furniture.
Free but may need to go to trade / wood area and ask.

