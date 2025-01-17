Hi All,
Just thought I'd try and see if anyone may want to buy a $680 Harvey Norman gift card? It expires 15 Feb 2025 so if anyone happened to be buying something at Harvey Norman soon anyway, if I could swap it for cash. TIA.
Can you buy something small and ask that they issue you a new card as change.
Stuff like this expiring is kinda BS. Thieves. I understand having debt on the book etc. But it should either have no expiry or 10 years or 100 years sort of thing. With inflation it's trending to $0 anyway...
A gift card with purchase having an expiry is a bit more understandable.
I don't think you should even have to buy something, could just try asking them to issue a new one with a longer expiry date.
Just so you know, if you go in store, they will happily extend it by 2 months. I've done it multiple times, no questions asked.
sonyxperiageek: Yeah it's only valid for 2 months since I bought the item that was offering a bonus gift card. So not long at all.
I see a new law will come into play from March next year saying gift cards have to have at least a 3 year expiry on them. https://www.stuff.co.nz/money/350412664/gift-cards-now-have-last-three-years
Mitre10 get around it by offering "Store Cards" with promos which have a much shorter expiry date than "Gift cards".
I don't know about the OP's case, but HN have been giving away "bonus cards" when you purchase something that qualifies. I think they only last 2 months, but have been told if you go in they will extend them for you. As it's a special offer resulting from a purchase, arguably it isn't a typical "gift card" in the normal sense. I don't know if these will be captured by the new law.
Just so you know, if you go in store, they will happily extend it by 2 months. I've done it multiple times, no questions asked.
baileym1: How much you looking for it?
sonyxperiageek:baileym1: How much you looking for it?
Was hoping same amount.
Put yourself in a buyers shoes, why go through the hassle for no gain.
Yep - there needs to be a reasonable sweetener or incentive in there for the new owner.
