sonyxperiageek

#318435 17-Jan-2025 11:17
Hi All,

Just thought I'd try and see if anyone may want to buy a $680 Harvey Norman gift card? It expires 15 Feb 2025 so if anyone happened to be buying something at Harvey Norman soon anyway, if I could swap it for cash. TIA.

 




Eva888
  #3332765 17-Jan-2025 14:30
Can you buy something small and ask that they issue you a new card as change. 

 
 
 
 

cshaun
  #3332767 17-Jan-2025 14:38
Stuff like this expiring is kinda BS. Thieves. I understand having debt on the book etc. But it should either have no expiry or 10 years or 100 years sort of thing. With inflation it's trending to $0 anyway...

 

A gift card with purchase having an expiry is a bit more understandable.

I don't think you should even have to buy something, could just try asking them to issue a new one with a longer expiry date.

sonyxperiageek

  #3332813 17-Jan-2025 17:21
Yeah it's only valid for 2 months since I bought the item that was offering a bonus gift card. So not long at all.

I see a new law will come into play from March next year saying gift cards have to have at least a 3 year expiry on them. https://www.stuff.co.nz/money/350412664/gift-cards-now-have-last-three-years




gehenna
  #3332871 18-Jan-2025 09:29
Can't wait for that new law to land. These gift cards are money, therefore shouldn't have a time limit because money doesn't have a time limit. The party is nearly over for retailers who rely on people forgetting they have a gift card, or not spending the full amount.

Good luck with your trade, Op.


toejam316
  #3332875 18-Jan-2025 10:04
Might find it easier to just buy a console and flip it on marketplace, PS5s probably are a good bet.




networkn
Networkn
  #3333170 19-Jan-2025 12:14
Just so you know, if you go in store, they will happily extend it by 2 months. I've done it multiple times, no questions asked. 

baileym1
  #3333188 19-Jan-2025 14:02
How much you looking for it?



logo
  #3333276 19-Jan-2025 17:08
sonyxperiageek: Yeah it's only valid for 2 months since I bought the item that was offering a bonus gift card. So not long at all.

I see a new law will come into play from March next year saying gift cards have to have at least a 3 year expiry on them. https://www.stuff.co.nz/money/350412664/gift-cards-now-have-last-three-years

 

 

 

Mitre10 get around it by offering "Store Cards" with promos which have a much shorter expiry date than "Gift cards".

scuwp
  #3333279 19-Jan-2025 17:15
logo:

 

sonyxperiageek: Yeah it's only valid for 2 months since I bought the item that was offering a bonus gift card. So not long at all.

I see a new law will come into play from March next year saying gift cards have to have at least a 3 year expiry on them. https://www.stuff.co.nz/money/350412664/gift-cards-now-have-last-three-years

 

 

 

Mitre10 get around it by offering "Store Cards" with promos which have a much shorter expiry date than "Gift cards".

 

 

I don't know about the OP's case, but HN have been giving away "bonus cards" when you purchase something that qualifies. I think they only last 2 months, but have been told if you go in they will extend them for you.  As it's a special offer resulting from a purchase, arguably it isn't a typical "gift card" in the normal sense.   I don't know if these will be captured by the new law.   

 

 




sonyxperiageek

  #3333310 19-Jan-2025 21:34
networkn:

Just so you know, if you go in store, they will happily extend it by 2 months. I've done it multiple times, no questions asked. 



Thanks, I'll go and see if it can be done.




sonyxperiageek

  #3333311 19-Jan-2025 21:35
baileym1: How much you looking for it?


Was hoping same amount.




sonyxperiageek

  #3333312 19-Jan-2025 21:36
scuwp:

logo:


sonyxperiageek: Yeah it's only valid for 2 months since I bought the item that was offering a bonus gift card. So not long at all.

I see a new law will come into play from March next year saying gift cards have to have at least a 3 year expiry on them. https://www.stuff.co.nz/money/350412664/gift-cards-now-have-last-three-years


 


Mitre10 get around it by offering "Store Cards" with promos which have a much shorter expiry date than "Gift cards".



I don't know about the OP's case, but HN have been giving away "bonus cards" when you purchase something that qualifies. I think they only last 2 months, but have been told if you go in they will extend them for you.  As it's a special offer resulting from a purchase, arguably it isn't a typical "gift card" in the normal sense.   I don't know if these will be captured by the new law.   


 



Yeah this was a bonus gift card from purchasing some furniture.




lxsw20
  #3333320 19-Jan-2025 22:50
sonyxperiageek:
baileym1: How much you looking for it?


Was hoping same amount.

 

 

 

Put yourself in a buyers shoes, why go through the hassle for no gain. 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3333329 20-Jan-2025 03:10
lxsw20:

 

sonyxperiageek:
baileym1: How much you looking for it?


Was hoping same amount.

 

Put yourself in a buyers shoes, why go through the hassle for no gain. 

 

 

Yep - there needs to be a reasonable sweetener or incentive in there for the new owner.




sonyxperiageek

  #3333908 20-Jan-2025 21:31
That's fair enough folks. I'll keep searching for something to buy at HN.




