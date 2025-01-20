Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
OmniouS

#318468 20-Jan-2025 16:52
I have a bundle of Gallagher/Cardax Security system items that I'd be willing to sell if anyone's interested.

 

The Gallagher/Cardax security system is a world class alarm and access control system. You'll notice it being used at airports/Government/Commerial buildings. 
I'm using this system at home along with additional readers, sensors, and terminals. I had plans to install the items here in a new location, but that project won't be happening for at least a couple of years - priorities have changed as our family is growing.

 


1 x Controller 6000 Standard (New/Open Box)
- Info: https://products.security.gallagher.com/security/global/en/products/access-control-hardware/controller-6000/p/C300100

 

1 x 8H HBUS module (New/Open Box)
- provides 8 HBUS ports, 24 balanced inputs and 8 relay outputs
- Info: https://products.security.gallagher.com/security/global/en/products/access-control-hardware/hbus-modules/p/BVC300182

 

1 x HBUS 16 In 16 Out Board (New/Open Box)
- Info: https://products.security.gallagher.com/security/nz/en_NZ/products/access-control-hardware/modules/hbus-i-o-devices/p/C300688

 

1 x T15 Multi-tech Reader Black (New/Open Box)
- Info: https://products.security.gallagher.com/security/nz/en_NZ/products/access-control-hardware/readers-and-terminals/t15-multi-tech-reader/p/BVC300480

 

 

 

Required for operation: 

 

- Software licence (can be obtained from various Gallagher channel partners). I believe there may be a grace period / trial options are available as well. I can supply the latest Command Centre software.
- 12V Power Supply
- Access cards (Android / Apple mobile credentials can be used instead - up to 5 mobile creds are included in the base license)

 


I'm thinking $1250 shipped for all items.




danfaulknor
  #3334598 23-Jan-2025 00:26
Man I would love to rip our all our Paradox kit and replace it with Gallagher but I hate to think of the total cost...




OmniouS

  #3334933 23-Jan-2025 21:58
danfaulknor:

 

Man I would love to rip our all our Paradox kit and replace it with Gallagher but I hate to think of the total cost...

 

 

 

 

Yeah, it's not the cheapest option new but we're very that happy we went with it to secure the office.

 

My home system has been great as well. I have access control on a couple of exterior doors and regularly use the alarm function.

 

Not all PIRs are wired in (until we do some renovations) but this product has been very solid to get wireless detectors integrated in the meantime.

 

The Wife Approval Factor has been high too which is important for my well-being :P

 

 




danfaulknor
  #3334955 23-Jan-2025 23:31
OmniouS:

 

Not all PIRs are wired in (until we do some renovations) but this product has been very solid to get wireless detectors integrated in the meantime.

 

 

 

Ohhhh. I've been looking for something like this lately. Amazing!

 

(Sorry for sidetracking your FS post)

 




Abrdgr
  #3335318 24-Jan-2025 18:35
Hey, where abouts are you based? Keen, flick me a pm?

