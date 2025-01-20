I have a bundle of Gallagher/Cardax Security system items that I'd be willing to sell if anyone's interested.

The Gallagher/Cardax security system is a world class alarm and access control system. You'll notice it being used at airports/Government/Commerial buildings.

I'm using this system at home along with additional readers, sensors, and terminals. I had plans to install the items here in a new location, but that project won't be happening for at least a couple of years - priorities have changed as our family is growing.



1 x Controller 6000 Standard (New/Open Box)

- Info: https://products.security.gallagher.com/security/global/en/products/access-control-hardware/controller-6000/p/C300100

1 x 8H HBUS module (New/Open Box)

- provides 8 HBUS ports, 24 balanced inputs and 8 relay outputs

- Info: https://products.security.gallagher.com/security/global/en/products/access-control-hardware/hbus-modules/p/BVC300182

1 x HBUS 16 In 16 Out Board (New/Open Box)

- Info: https://products.security.gallagher.com/security/nz/en_NZ/products/access-control-hardware/modules/hbus-i-o-devices/p/C300688

1 x T15 Multi-tech Reader Black (New/Open Box)

- Info: https://products.security.gallagher.com/security/nz/en_NZ/products/access-control-hardware/readers-and-terminals/t15-multi-tech-reader/p/BVC300480

Required for operation:

- Software licence (can be obtained from various Gallagher channel partners). I believe there may be a grace period / trial options are available as well. I can supply the latest Command Centre software.

- 12V Power Supply

- Access cards (Android / Apple mobile credentials can be used instead - up to 5 mobile creds are included in the base license)



I'm thinking $1250 shipped for all items.