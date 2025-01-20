Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status.



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Lenovo Thinkpad T14 Gen 2 AMD - Ryzen 5 5650u, 16GB RAM - 512GB SSD
lemonwedges808

112 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#318472 20-Jan-2025 20:29
Send private message

For sale is a good condition Lenovo Thinkpad t14 Gen 2 AMD

 

 

 

Has warranty until April 2025

 

 

 

Specs:

 

     

  • AMD Ryzen™ 5 Pro 5650U Processor

     

  • 6-cores 12-threads, 2.30 - 4.20 GHz, 16MB L3 Cache

     

  • 14" Full-HD (1920x1080) IPS 300nits Anti-Glare Display (Non Touch Model)
  • AMD Radeon™ Integrated Graphics
  • 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, Dual Channel
  • 512GB Premium NVMe SSD
  • Backlit Keyboard
  • Currently has Windows 10 LTSC Installed on, comes with a license for Windows 10 Professional and can be upgraded to Windows 11 (I can do this for the purchaser)
  • Battery in good condition I get around 10-12 hours off a single charge on the balanced power profile and battery health is still at 100%

 

 

Pictures at the link below:

 

https://imgur.com/a/f5shqU4

 

 

 

Looking for $450 + Shipping if needed

 

 

 

Pickup available in Wellington until 28th January, after that pickup in Auckland until 31st January (I am moving overseas after this)

 

 

 

Is a solid laptop that works great I just have too many and prefer a macbook for the laptop use.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
lemonwedges808

112 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3334333 21-Jan-2025 22:18
Send private message

Bump, price drop to $400 before it goes on trade me 

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
wasabi2k
2094 posts

Uber Geek


  #3334401 22-Jan-2025 10:36
Send private message

I've messaged you. Keen.

lemonwedges808

112 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3334403 22-Jan-2025 10:40
Send private message

Thanks I’ve replied to you.



fastmikey
287 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3334539 22-Jan-2025 18:33
Send private message

Backup if it falls through - can pickup from you in Auckland!

lemonwedges808

112 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3334542 22-Jan-2025 18:37
Send private message

SOLD

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright