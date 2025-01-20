For sale is a good condition Lenovo Thinkpad t14 Gen 2 AMD

Has warranty until April 2025

Specs:

AMD Ryzen™ 5 Pro 5650U Processor

6-cores 12-threads, 2.30 - 4.20 GHz, 16MB L3 Cache

14" Full-HD (1920x1080) IPS 300nits Anti-Glare Display (Non Touch Model)

AMD Radeon™ Integrated Graphics

16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, Dual Channel

512GB Premium NVMe SSD

Backlit Keyboard

Currently has Windows 10 LTSC Installed on, comes with a license for Windows 10 Professional and can be upgraded to Windows 11 (I can do this for the purchaser)

Battery in good condition I get around 10-12 hours off a single charge on the balanced power profile and battery health is still at 100%

Pictures at the link below:

https://imgur.com/a/f5shqU4

Looking for $450 + Shipping if needed

Pickup available in Wellington until 28th January, after that pickup in Auckland until 31st January (I am moving overseas after this)

Is a solid laptop that works great I just have too many and prefer a macbook for the laptop use.